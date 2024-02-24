Trudeau visits Kyiv to mark two-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 24, 2024 2:40 am.

Last Updated February 24, 2024 2:42 am.

KYIV, Ukraine — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Kyiv to take part in a display of international solidarity as the world marks two years since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Trudeau is making the unannounced visit for a day of ceremonies, meetings and remembrance alongside other international leaders. 

It was two years ago today that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion that soon evolved into a grinding, full-scale conflict with no end in sight.

“Despite Russia’s unrelenting attacks, Ukraine continues to demonstrate unwavering courage,” Trudeau said in a statement Friday on the eve of the anniversary.

“Ukrainians are fighting for their communities, their land, their identity, and their heritage. But they are also fighting for our collective future. They are fighting to remind the world that democracy is both important enough to die for and strong enough to win.”

As he has done from the outset, Trudeau again vowed to ensure Canada stands with Ukraine for as long as it takes to secure victory.

But the federal government has yet to deliver all military aid it has promised, prompting critics to accuse the prime minister of going back on his word. 

Trudeau is expected to spend today participating in several ceremonies, including a wreath-laying, before ending the day with a joint news conference. 

 “This day serves as a reminder of what Ukraine is fighting for — the values of freedom, justice, and democracy,” he said. 

“Canada’s support for Ukraine is unwavering and unequivocal. We will defend a future for Ukraine that’s written by Ukrainians. We will defend a Ukraine that stands strong and free. And we will be with Ukraine in this courageous fight for as long as it takes.” 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge
Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge

Toronto's largely absent winter will roar back with a dramatic temperature plunge expected Friday night and into Saturday, but the milder temperatures that have marked the season will soon return. Temperatures...

6h ago

Kenyan asylum seeker dies after staying in Peel Region shelter
Kenyan asylum seeker dies after staying in Peel Region shelter

A Kenyan asylum seeker died over the weekend after she waited hours in the cold to get into a shelter space. At a press conference Friday, advocates from the African Canadian community identified the...

5h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Warm up with the Beer and Cask Festival
Weekend need-to-know: Warm up with the Beer and Cask Festival

Head out on the town to the Beer and Cask Festival or take in an art show at KUUMBA this weekend. Keep in mind if you are heading out of town, there is one GO Transit closure of note. Also, a heads-up...
Have a cancelled Lynx Air flight? Here's what to know about getting a refund
Have a cancelled Lynx Air flight? Here's what to know about getting a refund

Many passengers booked to fly on Lynx Air have been left scrambling after the discount air carrier announced it was ceasing operations on Feb. 26. The company said those who were planning to board flights...

7h ago

2:35
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto

After a few days of mild temperatures, Toronto and much of the GTA will experience a significant drop on Saturday, with a forecasted daytime high of -4 C.

7h ago

2:49
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto

Just six garden suites have been built in the city since the start of 2022. The smaller units on properties were supposed to help address the housing crisis and provide some of the 'missing middle' needed. Mark McAllister reports.

8h ago

4:37
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter

A community is in mourning after a woman from Kenya died after experiencing a medical emergency. As Faiza Amin reports, asylum advocates continue to call on all levels of government for more support.

14h ago

2:38
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months

Several residents in North York say their outgoing mail in the lobby's Canada Post mailbox piled up and went uncollected. Unable to get answers from Canada Post, one tenant reached out to CityNews.

8h ago

2:34
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser

A woman is speaking out after she says a police cruiser struck her while crossing an intersection. Jazan Grewal has the latest details.

