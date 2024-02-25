9 people have died in a road crash in South Africa after attending a ruling party election rally

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his speech at the Mose Mabhida stadium in Durban, South Africa, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, for the African National Congress national manifesto launch in anticipation of the 2024 general elections. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 25, 2024 9:35 am.

Last Updated February 25, 2024 9:42 am.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Nine people were killed in a road crash in South Africa on Sunday after attending an election rally by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ruling African National Congress party.

The ANC supporters were traveling on a bus back to their home province of Mpumalanga the morning after Saturday’s rally in the eastern city of Durban, the ANC said in a statement. The bus left the road and overturned, police said.

Emergency services said a further 17 people were hurt in the crash near the small town of Paulpietersburg, around 360 kilometers (223 miles) north of Durban.

The ANC said that a number of the injured were in a critical condition. Provincial ANC officials were traveling to the crash scene and to the hospitals where the injured had been taken, the party said.

The ANC officially launched its election manifesto at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday in front of tens of thousands of supporters.

The May 29 national election could be the biggest threat yet to the ANC’s 30 years in government in South Africa, with opinion polls predicting the party could lose its majority for the first time since it came to power in 1994 following the end of apartheid.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

The Associated Press


