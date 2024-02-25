Armani offers hope for a better season with winter flowers as he closes Milan Fashion Week

Italian singer Clara Soccini attends the Giorgio Armani women's Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Colleen Barry, The Associated Press

Posted February 25, 2024 10:21 am.

Last Updated February 25, 2024 10:26 am.

MILAN (AP) — Giorgio Armani’s collection for the next cold weather season, previewed on the last day of Milan Fashion Week on Sunday, embraces the designer’s love of nature and admiration of Asian cultures expressed in his trademark flowing and flattering tailoring.

Think garden party for the daytime looks, with pretty embroidered shoes and hats complementing ensembles of unstructured jackets and textured trousers accented by obi belts.

A dragonfly motif landed on a field of flowers in one dark velvet look, and a couture-worthy jacket was constructed out of three-dimensional organza flowers. Evening wear glittered like so many fireflies.

Armani said he chose winter flowers as a motif as an expression of resistance and contrast — and because everyone loves a flower.

“I believe that all of you would love to have a black jacket with embroidered colored flowers that … announces a better season,” Armani told journalists after the show.

Armani, who turns 90 this summer, said he finds the job as challenging as he did when he launched more than four decades ago, acknowledging the quest to satisfy his own expectations is exhausting. He said he worked for eight months on one floral element.

“This work is tiring, and I am still not happy,’’ the designer said. “If you come to the next show, I will have changed something.”

Front-row guests at the second show, benefitting from Armani’s own fine-tuning, included Cate Blanchett, a frequent house guest, Italian rocker Victoria De Angelis, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, director Sam Taylor-Johnson and French actor Louis Garrel.

Armani for years has anchored the last day of fashion week, with most editors abandoning Milan for Paris, the next fashion week stop.

Armani said he had written to the Italian fashion council to extend Milan Fashion Week by a day to improve the flow.

This week of previews has been plagued by far-flung shows, forcing the fashion fleet of sedans and shuttles to traverse the city multiple times, complicated by anti-war demonstrations, a transport strike and rain that snarled traffic, which led to delays in the schedule of over an hour.

Colleen Barry, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

2h ago

Israeli media report progress on reaching a temporary truce in Gaza and a hostage-prisoner exchange
Israeli media report progress on reaching a temporary truce in Gaza and a hostage-prisoner exchange

Mediators are making progress on an agreement for a weekslong cease-fire between Israel and Hamas and the release of dozens of hostages held in Gaza as well as Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, Israeli...

3h ago

Ukraine's defense minister says delays in promised Western military aid are costing lives
Ukraine's defense minister says delays in promised Western military aid are costing lives

Half of promised Western military support to Ukraine fails to arrive on time, complicating the task of military planners and ultimately costing the lives of soldiers in Russia's war, the Ukrainian defense...

1h ago

Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season
Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season

Ask John Wildenborg if he thinks Canadians will be paying more for steak during future barbecue seasons, and the owner of Calgary specialty butcher shop Master Meats doesn't hesitate. "Prices are definitely...

3h ago

Top Stories

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

2h ago

Israeli media report progress on reaching a temporary truce in Gaza and a hostage-prisoner exchange
Israeli media report progress on reaching a temporary truce in Gaza and a hostage-prisoner exchange

Mediators are making progress on an agreement for a weekslong cease-fire between Israel and Hamas and the release of dozens of hostages held in Gaza as well as Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, Israeli...

3h ago

Ukraine's defense minister says delays in promised Western military aid are costing lives
Ukraine's defense minister says delays in promised Western military aid are costing lives

Half of promised Western military support to Ukraine fails to arrive on time, complicating the task of military planners and ultimately costing the lives of soldiers in Russia's war, the Ukrainian defense...

1h ago

Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season
Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season

Ask John Wildenborg if he thinks Canadians will be paying more for steak during future barbecue seasons, and the owner of Calgary specialty butcher shop Master Meats doesn't hesitate. "Prices are definitely...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
North York community remembers man killed in random shooting
North York community remembers man killed in random shooting

Members of the Driftwood community in North York hold a vigil to stand firm against acts of gun violence after an innocent father was fatally killed in a random shooting. Afua Baah has the details.

16h ago

2:35
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto

After a few days of mild temperatures, Toronto and much of the GTA will experience a significant drop on Saturday, with a forecasted daytime high of -4 C.

2:49
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto

Just six garden suites have been built in the city since the start of 2022. The smaller units on properties were supposed to help address the housing crisis and provide some of the 'missing middle' needed. Mark McAllister reports.
4:37
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter

A community is in mourning after a woman from Kenya died after experiencing a medical emergency. As Faiza Amin reports, asylum advocates continue to call on all levels of government for more support.
2:38
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months

Several residents in North York say their outgoing mail in the lobby’s Canada Post mailbox piled up and went uncollected. Unable to get answers from Canada Post, one tenant reached out to CityNews.
More Videos