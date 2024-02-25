At least 15 Catholic worshippers were killed in an attack during a service in northern Burkina Faso

By Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Posted February 25, 2024 12:37 pm.

Last Updated February 25, 2024 12:42 pm.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — At least 15 Catholic worshippers were killed in a Burkina Faso village on Sunday when gunmen attacked a community as they gathered for prayers in the country’s conflict-hit northern region, church officials said.

The violence in the village of Essakane was a “terrorist attack” that left 12 of the Catholic faithful dead at the scene, while three others died later as they were being treated for their wounds, according to a statement issued by Abbot Jean-Pierre Sawadogo, vicar-general of the Catholic Diocese of Dori, where the attack happened.

No further details were provided about the attack, which no group claimed responsibility for. But suspicion fell on jihadis who have frequently attacked remote communities and security forces, especially in the northern region.

“In this painful circumstance, we invite you to pray for the rest in God for those who have died in faith, for the healing of the wounded and … for the conversion of those who continue to sow death and desolation in our country,” Sawadogo said in a statement.

About half of Burkina Faso is outside government control as jihadi groups have ravaged the country for years. Fighters have killed thousands and displaced more than 2 million people, further threatening the stability of the country that had two coups in 2022.

The country’s junta has struggled to restore peace in violence hot spots since the first coup in January 2022, the number of people killed by jihadis has nearly tripled compared with the 18 previous months, according to a report by the Africa Center for Strategic Studies in August.

In addition to the junta’s limited capacity, the security situation also has been worsened by the country’s porous borders with Mali and Niger, both of which are also run by juntas and which also struggle with security crises.

Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season
Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season

Ask John Wildenborg if he thinks Canadians will be paying more for steak during future barbecue seasons, and the owner of Calgary specialty butcher shop Master Meats doesn't hesitate. "Prices are definitely...

6h ago

Netanyahu says total victory 'weeks away' as cease-fire deal would only delay 'somewhat' Israeli military offensive in Rafah
Netanyahu says total victory 'weeks away' as cease-fire deal would only delay 'somewhat' Israeli military offensive in Rafah

An Israeli military offensive in the southernmost city of Rafah could be “delayed somewhat” if a deal for a weekslong cease-fire between Israel and Hamas is reached, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...

1h ago

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

5h ago

Freeland pledges pharmacare deal won't jeopardize federal finances
Freeland pledges pharmacare deal won't jeopardize federal finances

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says pharmacare will not jeopardize Canada's fiscal standing as the federal government intends to abide by the spending rules it pledged in the fall. The NDP confirmed...

21m ago

