Caribbean leaders meet with Haiti’s prime minister. Foreign force deployment is on the agenda

People walk past burning tires during a protest against Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Banks, schools and government agencies closed in Haiti’s northern and southern regions on Monday while protesters blocked main routes with blazing tires and paralyzed public transportation, according to local media reports. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Bert Wilkinson, The Associated Press

Posted February 25, 2024 3:54 pm.

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Caribbean leaders met with embattled Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Sunday to talk about his country’s unrelenting gang violence, with one top official noting that his continued presence as head of government remains a main stumbling block to progress.

Bahamian Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell told The Associated Press that opposition leaders and other groups in Haiti oppose Henry as prime minister, even as the regional trade bloc known as Caricom keeps trying to help change the country’s situation.

Mitchell said the international community also questions how the country would function if Haiti’s prime minister resigns or is removed, adding that “there needs to be a political solution.”

In brief comments to the AP, Henry said that calls for his removal are a power grab, and that nothing will happen “unless we work together.”

Earlier this month, demonstrators across Haiti organized protests that turned violent as they demanded that Henry resign.

Mitchell spoke to the AP after meeting with Henry and other Caribbean leaders behind closed doors in Guyana before a four-day Caricom summit in the South American country. Officials including U.S. ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols are expected to attend.

Mitchell said that Caribbean leaders were scheduled to meet with Thomas-Greenfield on Monday morning.

“Haiti is the only topic. Nothing else, really,” he said.

In a statement Sunday, Haiti’s government said that Henry would attend the Caricom summit, which will host talks about the participation of Caribbean countries to help boost a U.N.-backed deployment of Kenyan police officers to help fight gang violence.

Nations including Jamaica, the Bahamas, Belize, Burundi, Chad and Senegal have said they plan to send forces.

After the Caricom summit, officials said that Henry is scheduled to travel to Nairobi, Kenya, to “finalize the modalities” of the deployment, which has been halted by a court order.

Mitchell said that the international community has pledged more than $100 million for the mission to Haiti, with the U.S. pledging another $200 million, adding that the political situation remains problematic.

U.S. and U.N. officials said in a recent statement that Thomas-Greenfield “will continue to rally global support” while at the summit, and “reiterate the urgency of establishing a credible and inclusive path toward elections to enable the return to democratic order for the Haitian people.”

Bert Wilkinson, The Associated Press

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

8h ago

Netanyahu says total victory 'weeks away' as cease-fire deal would only delay 'somewhat' Israeli military offensive in Rafah
Netanyahu says total victory 'weeks away' as cease-fire deal would only delay 'somewhat' Israeli military offensive in Rafah

An Israeli military offensive in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah could be “delayed somewhat” if a deal is reached for a weekslong cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...

2h ago

Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York
Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York

Toronto police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in stealing packages off porches on multiple occasions. Between Jan. 10, 2023 and Oct. 10, 2023, seven porch thefts were reported...

1h ago

Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season
Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season

Ask John Wildenborg if he thinks Canadians will be paying more for steak during future barbecue seasons, and the owner of Calgary specialty butcher shop Master Meats doesn't hesitate. "Prices are definitely...

9h ago

