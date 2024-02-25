The Eiffel Tower reopens to visitors after a six-day closure due to an employee strike

FILE - The Eiffel Tower is pictured from the top of the Arc de Triomphe, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 in Paris. Visits to the Eiffel Tower were disrupted on Monday Feb.19, 2024 because of a strike over poor financial management of the monument that is one of the world's most-visited sites. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, File

By The Associated Press

Posted February 25, 2024 5:06 am.

Last Updated February 25, 2024 7:21 am.

The Eiffel Tower reopened to visitors on Sunday after a six-day closure because of striking employees demanding better maintenance of the historic landmark, showing traces of rust, and salary hikes.

The operator of the 330-meter (1,083-foot) tower said in a statement it reached an agreement with unions representing the workers after promising to allocate an “ambitious 380 million euro (about $412 million) investment by 2031” for renovation work. This week, it also launched salary negotiations, expected to be finalized next month, after employees on strike demanded an increase proportionate to revenue from ticket sales.

The 135-year-old tower will feature prominently in the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games and the following Paralympics. The Olympic and Paralympic medals in Paris are being embedded with pieces from a hexagonal chunk of iron taken from the historic landmark.

The Eiffel Tower is typically open 365 days a year. Last year, the monument was closed to visitors for 10 days during massive protests across France against the government’s plan to reform the country’s pension system.

