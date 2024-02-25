TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Cargojet results

Cargojet Inc. will report its fourth-quarter results and hold a conference call with investors before markets open on Monday. The report comes after a slide in consumer spending squeezed the air cargo company’s bottom line in its third quarter.

Bank earnings

Canada’s big banks will report their first-quarter results this week. Scotiabank and Bank of Montreal will report on Tuesday followed by National Bank of Canada and Royal Bank of Canada on Wednesday. CIBC, TD Bank and Laurentian Bank are expected to release their results on Thursday.

Spin Master results

Toy company Spin Master is expected to report its fourth-quarter results after the close of markets on Wednesday. In its preliminary results released earlier this month, the company says revenue for its fourth quarter totalled US$502.6 million, up from US$465.8 million a year earlier.

GDP report

Statistics Canada will release on Thursday its figures for gross domestic product for December and the fourth quarter of 2023. A preliminary estimate suggested real gross domestic product rose 1.2 per cent on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter, following a decline of a similar magnitude in the third quarter.

Canadian Natural results

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. will issue its fourth-quarter and full-year results before markets on Thursday. The company is a major contracted shipper on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Construction challenges in B.C. have delayed the startup of the pipeline until sometime in the second quarter of this year.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CJT, TSX:TOY, TSX:BNS, TSX:BMO, TSX:NA, TSX:RY, TSX:CM, TSX:TD, TSX:LB, TSX:CNQ)

