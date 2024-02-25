Inside the SAG Awards: A mostly celebratory mood for 1st show since historic strike

Billie Eilish, left, and Melissa McCarthy present the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By Krysta Fauria, The Associated Press

Posted February 25, 2024 1:44 am.

Last Updated February 25, 2024 1:56 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Inside the ballroom at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, “Oppenheimer” was front and center literally and figuratively, snagging the night’s top prize along with trophies for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

Ahead of this year’s Academy Awards, Christopher Nolan’s summer blockbuster increasingly looks like the run-away favorite. It was outshined on Saturday’s awards only by reflections on the longest SAG-AFTRA strike in history last year and subsequent deal reached that ended it in November.

SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland gave the room a kind of pep talk before Saturday’s show began, accompanied by a montage of actors speaking from the picket lines over the summer, prompting the room to erupt in cheers of support.

“We did achieve, I think, really important advances on paying actors fairly for working on streaming,” Crabtree-Ireland said of the show being shown live on Netflix. “We’re really one of the only shows out there that’s delivering a union message and talking about how workers can support each other. So, I’m proud that Netflix is having us on their platform.”

That speech, however, wasn’t part of Netflix’s livestream.

There was indeed a general sense of solidarity and gratitude toward their union from many in attendance, though some had less optimistic perspectives.

“I’m seeing a lot of people who are super grateful to be able to get back to work. But I’m also seeing the industry shrink a little bit and I’m starting to see jobs go away,” filmmaker and actor Mark Duplass said before the show. “It’s not an easy time. I’m not gonna sugarcoat it.”

But most of the night was characterized by levity and camaraderie. The ballroom seemed energized by a presenter bit involving Billie Eilish signing Melissa McCarthy’s face (at the comedian’s request) before handing an award to “The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri.

The inside of any Hollywood awards show is a strange, starry place. Actors are typically seated at tables with their producers, directors and co-stars from the nominated film or series.

People are encouraged to remain seated, apart from designated periods throughout the show, when the room breaks out into a frenzy as celebrities rush to find friends or fellow stars they profess to be fans of, trying to get in conversations before the three-minute window closes. (Netflix’s broadcast had no commercial breaks, but did build in time for impromptu schmoozing.)

Early in the night, Anne Hathaway and Emma Stone found their way to one another and were soon joined by Carey Mulligan, who ran to an empty seat between the pair and embraced Stone. (Hathaway — along with Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt — combined for an early highlight of the show, gathering onstage for a highly anticipated reunion of “The Devil Wears Prada” castmates.)

At a nearby table, director Alexander Payne poured a glass of Champagne for “The Holdovers” star Dominic Sessa, who turned 21 in October, while “American Fiction” actor Jon Ortiz was temporarily stuck outside the show after picking up two drinks for his table.

“Miss!” exclaimed Brendan Fraser across a sea of people as he sought the attention of a waiter before giving her cash pulled from his pocket. “This is for you.”

While many of the main award categories heading into the Oscars seem to be all but a sure thing, a few are still up in the air, one of them being best actress.

Although Stone has collected several accolades this season, Lily Gladstone took home the best film performance by a female actor award for her performance in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

As Gladstone rushed back to her table following her emotional speech, she was embraced by her co-stars as they wiped away tears. Not long after, “The Crown” star Elizabeth Debicki, who won an award earlier in the night, rushed to Gladstone asking for a photo.

Krysta Fauria, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

North York community remembers man killed in random shooting
North York community remembers man killed in random shooting

Dozens gathered at the Driftwood Community Centre in North York on Saturday to remember the life of an innocent father whose life was tragically cut short after he was killed in a random shooting. “Adu...

5h ago

Police say offender released back into community a 'risk of re-offending'
Police say offender released back into community a 'risk of re-offending'

Peel police have issued a public safety alert to residents of Mississauga and Brampton after a 21-year-old offender was released back into the community. Police say Oloruntimilehin Ojeikere was released...

15h ago

In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion
In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed a new security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday as world leaders gathered to mark the second anniversary of Russia's 2022 invasion. The...

5h ago

Toronto police cruiser crash sends one officer to hospital
Toronto police cruiser crash sends one officer to hospital

A police officer sustained minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning near the waterfront. Officials say a police cruiser crashed into a light pole in the area of Fort York Boulevard...

16h ago

Top Stories

North York community remembers man killed in random shooting
North York community remembers man killed in random shooting

Dozens gathered at the Driftwood Community Centre in North York on Saturday to remember the life of an innocent father whose life was tragically cut short after he was killed in a random shooting. “Adu...

5h ago

Police say offender released back into community a 'risk of re-offending'
Police say offender released back into community a 'risk of re-offending'

Peel police have issued a public safety alert to residents of Mississauga and Brampton after a 21-year-old offender was released back into the community. Police say Oloruntimilehin Ojeikere was released...

15h ago

In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion
In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed a new security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday as world leaders gathered to mark the second anniversary of Russia's 2022 invasion. The...

5h ago

Toronto police cruiser crash sends one officer to hospital
Toronto police cruiser crash sends one officer to hospital

A police officer sustained minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning near the waterfront. Officials say a police cruiser crashed into a light pole in the area of Fort York Boulevard...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto

After a few days of mild temperatures, Toronto and much of the GTA will experience a significant drop on Saturday, with a forecasted daytime high of -4 C.

2:49
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto

Just six garden suites have been built in the city since the start of 2022. The smaller units on properties were supposed to help address the housing crisis and provide some of the 'missing middle' needed. Mark McAllister reports.
4:37
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter

A community is in mourning after a woman from Kenya died after experiencing a medical emergency. As Faiza Amin reports, asylum advocates continue to call on all levels of government for more support.
2:38
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months

Several residents in North York say their outgoing mail in the lobby’s Canada Post mailbox piled up and went uncollected. Unable to get answers from Canada Post, one tenant reached out to CityNews.
2:35
Sunshine aplenty this weekend in Toronto despite colder Saturday
Sunshine aplenty this weekend in Toronto despite colder Saturday

The week will end on a pleasant note weather-wise in Toronto, with temperatures around 6 C. While it will dip below freezing on Saturday, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around for what should make for a fantastic start to the weekend.
More Videos