Jamaican woman accused of throwing 5-month-old daughter from roof charged with murder

By The Associated Press

Posted February 25, 2024 5:35 pm.

Last Updated February 25, 2024 5:42 pm.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 27-year-old woman has been charged with murder for allegedly throwing her 5-month-old daughter from a roof late last year, Jamaican police said Sunday.

Authorities said in a statement that the woman was at home with some relatives and her partner in early December when she became angry that he didn’t want to immediately talk about their relationship and stormed out of a room with the baby.

Police said she then went to the building’s third floor and threw the girl, named Destiny, to the concrete below.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said.

