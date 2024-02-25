Lunar New Year parade held in Manhattan’s Chinatown

Revelers get ready to attend the parade for the Chinese New Year "The Dragon" in the Chinatown neighborhood of Manhattan, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted February 25, 2024 1:11 pm.

Last Updated February 25, 2024 1:26 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — New Yorkers continued to celebrate the Lunar New Year with a parade in the city’s historic Chinatown on Sunday.

Asian communities across the world started ringing in the Lunar New Year on Feb 10, celebrating the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese zodiac. Fireworks, parades and other Lunar New Year rituals are centered around removing bad luck and welcoming prosperity.

In New York, there have already been major celebrations in larger Chinese immigrant enclaves in Queens and Brooklyn. While the symbolic new lunar cycle ended earlier this week with the full moon, Manhattan’s parade was scheduled for the weekend.

On Sunday, revelers took to the streets of borough’s traditional Chinatown for a colorful parade despite cold temperatures hovering around freezing.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season
Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season

Ask John Wildenborg if he thinks Canadians will be paying more for steak during future barbecue seasons, and the owner of Calgary specialty butcher shop Master Meats doesn't hesitate. "Prices are definitely...

6h ago

Netanyahu says total victory 'weeks away' as cease-fire deal would only delay 'somewhat' Israeli military offensive in Rafah
Netanyahu says total victory 'weeks away' as cease-fire deal would only delay 'somewhat' Israeli military offensive in Rafah

An Israeli military offensive in the southernmost city of Rafah could be “delayed somewhat” if a deal for a weekslong cease-fire between Israel and Hamas is reached, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...

1h ago

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

5h ago

Freeland pledges pharmacare deal won't jeopardize federal finances
Freeland pledges pharmacare deal won't jeopardize federal finances

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says pharmacare will not jeopardize Canada's fiscal standing as the federal government intends to abide by the spending rules it pledged in the fall. The NDP confirmed...

21m ago

Top Stories

Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season
Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season

Ask John Wildenborg if he thinks Canadians will be paying more for steak during future barbecue seasons, and the owner of Calgary specialty butcher shop Master Meats doesn't hesitate. "Prices are definitely...

6h ago

Netanyahu says total victory 'weeks away' as cease-fire deal would only delay 'somewhat' Israeli military offensive in Rafah
Netanyahu says total victory 'weeks away' as cease-fire deal would only delay 'somewhat' Israeli military offensive in Rafah

An Israeli military offensive in the southernmost city of Rafah could be “delayed somewhat” if a deal for a weekslong cease-fire between Israel and Hamas is reached, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...

1h ago

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

5h ago

Freeland pledges pharmacare deal won't jeopardize federal finances
Freeland pledges pharmacare deal won't jeopardize federal finances

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says pharmacare will not jeopardize Canada's fiscal standing as the federal government intends to abide by the spending rules it pledged in the fall. The NDP confirmed...

21m ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Auto show celebrates a full comeback
Auto show celebrates a full comeback

The Canadian International Show says this is the first year it's seen a full comeback in both visitors and vendors in the pandemic break. David Zura explains.

18h ago

3:09
North York community remembers man killed in random shooting
North York community remembers man killed in random shooting

Members of the Driftwood community in North York hold a vigil to stand firm against acts of gun violence after an innocent father was fatally killed in a random shooting. Afua Baah has the details.

19h ago

2:35
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto

After a few days of mild temperatures, Toronto and much of the GTA will experience a significant drop on Saturday, with a forecasted daytime high of -4 C.

2:49
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto

Just six garden suites have been built in the city since the start of 2022. The smaller units on properties were supposed to help address the housing crisis and provide some of the 'missing middle' needed. Mark McAllister reports.
4:37
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter

A community is in mourning after a woman from Kenya died after experiencing a medical emergency. As Faiza Amin reports, asylum advocates continue to call on all levels of government for more support.
More Videos