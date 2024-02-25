Off to Michigan, Haley is staying in the race despite Trump’s easy primary win in South Carolina

Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, right, greeting supporters after speaking at an election night event, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Thomas Beaumont And Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

Posted February 25, 2024 11:34 am.

Last Updated February 25, 2024 12:12 pm.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says it’s not “the end of our story” despite Donald Trump’s easy primary victory in South Carolina, her home state where the onetime governor had long suggested her competitiveness with the former president would show.

Defying calls from South Carolina Republicans to exit the race, Haley planned to travel Sunday to Michigan, which holds its primary on Tuesday.

With his win Saturday in the first-in-the South contest, Trump has now swept every primary or caucus on the GOP early-season calendar that awards delegates. His performances have left little maneuvering room for Haley, his former U.N. ambassador.

“I have never seen the Republican Party so unified as it is right now,” Trump said in a victory night celebration in Columbia.

Haley insists she is sticking around even with the growing pressure to abandon her candidacy and let Trump focus entirely on Democratic President Joe Biden, in a 2020 rematch.

In addition to the rally in vote-rich Oakland County, Michigan, northwest of Detroit on Sunday evening, she scheduled a Monday event in Grand Rapids, a western Michigan Republican hub.

“I’m grateful that today is not the end of our story,” Haley told supporters Saturday. “We’ll keep fighting for America and we won’t rest until America wins.”

South Carolina’s most prominent Republicans stood with Trump, including U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, who endorsed him this past week.

To U.S. Rep. Russell Fry, “this has always been a primary in name only” and that Trump was never in jeopardy of losing to Haley. Fry said Trump would be the GOP nominee and the latest election results were “just further validation of that.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Trump ally, said Trump was on “a pathway” to being able to clinch the nomination by mid-March. “I would say the wind is strongly” at his back, Abbott told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Not all voters in South Carolina want Haley to end her campaign.

Irene Sulkowski of Daniel Island said she hoped Haley would soldier on, suggesting the former governor would be a more appealing general election candidate than Trump despite his popularity among the GOP base that powers the primary season.

“They’re not thinking, ‘Who do you want to represent us in the general election?’” said Sulkowski, an accountant. “And they need to have a longer-term view.”

___

Beaumont reported from Des Moines, Iowa. Associated Press writer James Pollard in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

Thomas Beaumont And Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Netanyahu says total victory 'weeks away' as cease-fire deal would only delay 'somewhat' Israeli military offensive in Rafah
Netanyahu says total victory 'weeks away' as cease-fire deal would only delay 'somewhat' Israeli military offensive in Rafah

An Israeli military offensive in the southernmost city of Rafah could be “delayed somewhat” if a deal for a weekslong cease-fire between Israel and Hamas is reached, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...

21m ago

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

3h ago

Ukraine's defense minister says delays in promised Western military aid are costing lives
Ukraine's defense minister says delays in promised Western military aid are costing lives

Half of promised Western military support to Ukraine fails to arrive on time, complicating the task of military planners and ultimately costing the lives of soldiers in Russia's war, the Ukrainian defense...

23m ago

Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season
Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season

Ask John Wildenborg if he thinks Canadians will be paying more for steak during future barbecue seasons, and the owner of Calgary specialty butcher shop Master Meats doesn't hesitate. "Prices are definitely...

4h ago

Top Stories

Netanyahu says total victory 'weeks away' as cease-fire deal would only delay 'somewhat' Israeli military offensive in Rafah
Netanyahu says total victory 'weeks away' as cease-fire deal would only delay 'somewhat' Israeli military offensive in Rafah

An Israeli military offensive in the southernmost city of Rafah could be “delayed somewhat” if a deal for a weekslong cease-fire between Israel and Hamas is reached, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...

21m ago

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

3h ago

Ukraine's defense minister says delays in promised Western military aid are costing lives
Ukraine's defense minister says delays in promised Western military aid are costing lives

Half of promised Western military support to Ukraine fails to arrive on time, complicating the task of military planners and ultimately costing the lives of soldiers in Russia's war, the Ukrainian defense...

23m ago

Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season
Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season

Ask John Wildenborg if he thinks Canadians will be paying more for steak during future barbecue seasons, and the owner of Calgary specialty butcher shop Master Meats doesn't hesitate. "Prices are definitely...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
North York community remembers man killed in random shooting
North York community remembers man killed in random shooting

Members of the Driftwood community in North York hold a vigil to stand firm against acts of gun violence after an innocent father was fatally killed in a random shooting. Afua Baah has the details.

17h ago

2:35
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto

After a few days of mild temperatures, Toronto and much of the GTA will experience a significant drop on Saturday, with a forecasted daytime high of -4 C.

2:49
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto

Just six garden suites have been built in the city since the start of 2022. The smaller units on properties were supposed to help address the housing crisis and provide some of the 'missing middle' needed. Mark McAllister reports.
4:37
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter

A community is in mourning after a woman from Kenya died after experiencing a medical emergency. As Faiza Amin reports, asylum advocates continue to call on all levels of government for more support.
2:38
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months

Several residents in North York say their outgoing mail in the lobby’s Canada Post mailbox piled up and went uncollected. Unable to get answers from Canada Post, one tenant reached out to CityNews.
More Videos