Police investigating suspicious overnight Quebec City fire that killed one woman

Quebec City police are investigating a suspicious overnight fire that left one woman dead.

Firefighters say they were called to a home in the provincial capital around 2:30 a.m., after a fire was reported in a basement.

Fire department spokesman Alexandre Lajoie says an unconscious woman was found inside the home.

He says she was declared dead on the scene after firefighters and paramedics were unable to revive her.

Police spokeswoman Const. Sandra Dion says investigators from the fire commissioners office became suspicious and turned the investigation over to police.

She says, however, that the investigation has just begun and that all possibilities are still being considered.