Raptors team up with Sinai Health for 3-on-3 basketball fundraiser

Exterior view of the OVO Athletic Centre, the training facility for the Toronto Raptors. (Picture via Google.)
Exterior view of the OVO Athletic Centre, the training facility for the Toronto Raptors. (Picture via Google.)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted February 25, 2024 3:53 pm.

The Toronto Raptors are once again teaming up with Sinai Health to host a basketball tournament featuring Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia as an ambassador after a successful first event last year.

Raptors for Research, in support of Sinai Health’s Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute, sees teams participate in a 3-on-3 basketball competition in partnership with Raptors, with a $2,500 minimum fundraising goal the cost to enter.

The tournament’s top four teams on game day will earn a chance to go head-to-head for the title on the Raptors’ practice court at the OVO Athletic Centre. Other prizes include lower bowl and even courtside tickets to a Raptors game.

“The Raptors have been amazing and great partners, it’s been great to work with the MLSE team, they’ve been a really critical partner in securing the prizes,” said Tracy Abergel, director of events for Sinai Health Foundation.

“It’s a fun day, it’s not just basketball, it’s family oriented … it’s exciting to see a world where people who love Sinai Health and have an affinity to the Raptors are a part of the same event.”

With this tournament, the Raptors announced another charitable initiative, as earlier in the year Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic and his wife Gaga had pledged to help three children’s hospitals in Toronto, Memphis, Tennessee and Belgrade, Serbia.

Rajakovic pledged a contribution of $20 USD for every assist recorded by the Raptors this season, and the final amount will be distributed to all three hospitals at season’s end.

The primary event will take place on Mar. 3 at the Trio Sportsplex & Event Centre. More information can be found here.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

8h ago

Netanyahu says total victory 'weeks away' as cease-fire deal would only delay 'somewhat' Israeli military offensive in Rafah
Netanyahu says total victory 'weeks away' as cease-fire deal would only delay 'somewhat' Israeli military offensive in Rafah

An Israeli military offensive in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah could be “delayed somewhat” if a deal is reached for a weekslong cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...

2h ago

Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York
Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York

Toronto police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in stealing packages off porches on multiple occasions. Between Jan. 10, 2023 and Oct. 10, 2023, seven porch thefts were reported...

1h ago

Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season
Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season

Ask John Wildenborg if he thinks Canadians will be paying more for steak during future barbecue seasons, and the owner of Calgary specialty butcher shop Master Meats doesn't hesitate. "Prices are definitely...

9h ago

Top Stories

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

8h ago

Netanyahu says total victory 'weeks away' as cease-fire deal would only delay 'somewhat' Israeli military offensive in Rafah
Netanyahu says total victory 'weeks away' as cease-fire deal would only delay 'somewhat' Israeli military offensive in Rafah

An Israeli military offensive in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah could be “delayed somewhat” if a deal is reached for a weekslong cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...

2h ago

Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York
Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York

Toronto police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in stealing packages off porches on multiple occasions. Between Jan. 10, 2023 and Oct. 10, 2023, seven porch thefts were reported...

1h ago

Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season
Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season

Ask John Wildenborg if he thinks Canadians will be paying more for steak during future barbecue seasons, and the owner of Calgary specialty butcher shop Master Meats doesn't hesitate. "Prices are definitely...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Auto show celebrates a full comeback
Auto show celebrates a full comeback

The Canadian International Show says this is the first year it's seen a full comeback in both visitors and vendors in the pandemic break. David Zura explains.

21h ago

3:09
North York community remembers man killed in random shooting
North York community remembers man killed in random shooting

Members of the Driftwood community in North York hold a vigil to stand firm against acts of gun violence after an innocent father was fatally killed in a random shooting. Afua Baah has the details.

22h ago

2:35
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto

After a few days of mild temperatures, Toronto and much of the GTA will experience a significant drop on Saturday, with a forecasted daytime high of -4 C.

2:49
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto

Just six garden suites have been built in the city since the start of 2022. The smaller units on properties were supposed to help address the housing crisis and provide some of the 'missing middle' needed. Mark McAllister reports.
4:37
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter

A community is in mourning after a woman from Kenya died after experiencing a medical emergency. As Faiza Amin reports, asylum advocates continue to call on all levels of government for more support.
More Videos