Raptors team up with Sinai Health for 3-on-3 basketball fundraiser

The Toronto Raptors are once again teaming up with Sinai Health to host a basketball tournament featuring Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia as an ambassador after a successful first event last year.

Raptors for Research, in support of Sinai Health’s Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute, sees teams participate in a 3-on-3 basketball competition in partnership with Raptors, with a $2,500 minimum fundraising goal the cost to enter.

The tournament’s top four teams on game day will earn a chance to go head-to-head for the title on the Raptors’ practice court at the OVO Athletic Centre. Other prizes include lower bowl and even courtside tickets to a Raptors game.

“The Raptors have been amazing and great partners, it’s been great to work with the MLSE team, they’ve been a really critical partner in securing the prizes,” said Tracy Abergel, director of events for Sinai Health Foundation.

“It’s a fun day, it’s not just basketball, it’s family oriented … it’s exciting to see a world where people who love Sinai Health and have an affinity to the Raptors are a part of the same event.”

With this tournament, the Raptors announced another charitable initiative, as earlier in the year Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic and his wife Gaga had pledged to help three children’s hospitals in Toronto, Memphis, Tennessee and Belgrade, Serbia.

Rajakovic pledged a contribution of $20 USD for every assist recorded by the Raptors this season, and the final amount will be distributed to all three hospitals at season’s end.

The primary event will take place on Mar. 3 at the Trio Sportsplex & Event Centre. More information can be found here.