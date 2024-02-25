Serbia protests after a Croatian official calls its president a Russian stooge

Posted February 25, 2024 9:11 am.

Last Updated February 25, 2024 9:12 am.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia on Sunday sent a protest note after Croatia’s foreign minister described Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic as a Russian “satellite” in the Balkans.

It was the latest spat between the two neighbors that have been at odds for most of the time since the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman told N1 television on Saturday that Vucic must decide which side he is on, Russia or the European Union, “because it is impossible and uncomfortable sitting on two chairs at the same time.”

“He shouldn’t have a big dilemma,” Grlic Radman said, saying that Vucic can remain Moscow’s ally but “malign” Russian influence that could undermine the stability of the Western Balkans will not be allowed.

Vucic and other Serbian officials reacted with anger.

“The Croatian minister not only brutally interferes in the internal affairs of Serbia, but as usual he lies and insults the Serbian people and threatens its citizens,” Vucic said on Instagram.

“Grlic Radman is right about one thing, maybe I am someone’s satellite … but I have never been anyone’s servant, which cannot be said for Grlic Radman.”

In its protest note, the Serbian Foreign Ministry said that it expects that in the future Croatian officials “will refrain from statements that represent interference in the internal affairs of Serbia and will lead a policy of reconciliation and good-neighborly relations between the two states.”

Vucic’s government has maintained close ties with Moscow despite its aggression against Ukraine, and the Serbian autocratic leader has often boasted about his close personal relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite Serbia’s formal bid to join the European Union.

Serbia has refused to join Western sanctions against Russia, a traditional Slavic ally, while allowing Moscow propaganda outlets such as RT and Sputnik to spread their narrative throughout the Balkans. EU officials have repeatedly said that Serbia must align its policies with the bloc if it really wants to join, and warned of the increasing Russian influence in the war-torn region.

Croatia, which is a EU member, and Serbia have been involved in a series of spats between their officials in recent years. The two countries have lately also been involved in a mini arms race that analysts believe could further escalate the tensions in the region.

