Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York

Toronto police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in stealing packages off porches on multiple occasions.

Between Jan. 10, 2023 and Oct. 10, 2023, seven porch thefts were reported involving the same suspect.

Reportedly, the suspect stole numerous delivered packages from homes in the East York area, including O’Connor Drive to the north, Danforth Avenue to the south, Victoria Park Avenue to the east and Pape Avenue to the west.

The suspect would approach the residence on an e-bike, park it nearby, walk onto the victim’s property or porch and take any delivered package and then flee the area on their e-bike.

The suspect is described as 30 to 50 years old, 5’9” to 5’11”, with shoulder length wavy brown/reddish hair, wearing a black and white coloured helmet, black backpack, and riding a black e-bike.