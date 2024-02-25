Toronto artist hopes to lower age of colon cancer screenings after diagnosis

Bishop Brigante is seen in this undated photo. The 45-year-old Toronto hip-sop artist is petitioning for the age for colonoscopies to be lowered from 50 to 30 years old. (Bishop Brigante/Facebook)
Bishop Brigante is seen in this undated photo. The 45-year-old Toronto hip-sop artist is petitioning for the age for colonoscopies to be lowered from 50 to 30 years old. (Bishop Brigante/Facebook)

By Brandon Rowe and Hayley McGoldrick

Posted February 25, 2024 6:04 pm.

Last Updated February 25, 2024 6:13 pm.

When Canadian hip-hop and battle rap pioneer Bishop Brigante was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, the 45-year-old recalls it as one of the scariest experiences of his life.

“It was a nightmare. I was terrified, I was sad, I was scared, I was crying. I was just holding on to dear life to my lady’s hand. I was thinking about my son and daughter, and thinking ‘No, this can’t be real’,” said Brigante.

While knowing the diagnosis would alter his life, Brigante also wonders what would have happened if he wasn’t proactive.

“What doctors usually say is, ‘Maybe you have hemorrhoids because you have blood in the stool, or maybe it’s IBS’. You get these [diagnoses] because they are easy to put it on. My lady, Melanie, said ‘No, you have to book a colonoscopy.’ So we stood our ground and we pushed and we got it,” Brigante said.

Through the colonoscopy Brigante got the news, and is now currently going through treatment to fight the cancer. Brigante has also taken on a new fight – lowering the minimum age for colonoscopies from 50 to 30 years old. The current age for an asymptomatic cancer screening is 50.

Colorectal cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer, and second leading cause of cancer death in men, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.

“This policy is so outdated. Just off the stats alone, there are so many young people with this disease. I had to do something, and it blew up. The reason why it blew up because this is real,” said Brigante.

The Change.org petition now has more than 27,000 signatures – and was even read in the legislature by the NDP Health Critic France Gélinas.

Brigante and his partner, Melanie McVey, joined Gélinas and presented the petition at Queen’s Park, with the petition garnering thousands of signatures after just a month of existing.

“The support is just moving. To read the comments, it’s just sad to hear all these young people have lost their loved ones based off of this criteria and this policy, and we are just trying to keep pushing,” said Brigante.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, colorectal cancer with develop in an estimated one in 16 men, and 1 in 18 women. It also makes up 11 per cent of cancer deaths in Canada.

Brigante plans to continue his fight personally, as founder of clothing retailer The Ends, which honours culture and community, and currently has a “Fight Ribbon” collection where Brigante is donating proceeds of sales to various Canadian Cancer Society fundraisers.

He also plans to bring the petition to all levels of government. Brigante also hopes to host a fundraising event at Revue Cinema on March 22.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

9h ago

Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York
Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York

Toronto police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in stealing packages off porches on multiple occasions. Between Jan. 10, 2023 and Oct. 10, 2023, seven porch thefts were reported...

3h ago

Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season
Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season

Ask John Wildenborg if he thinks Canadians will be paying more for steak during future barbecue seasons, and the owner of Calgary specialty butcher shop Master Meats doesn't hesitate. "Prices are definitely...

10h ago

Netanyahu says total victory 'weeks away' as cease-fire deal would only delay 'somewhat' Israeli military offensive in Rafah
Netanyahu says total victory 'weeks away' as cease-fire deal would only delay 'somewhat' Israeli military offensive in Rafah

An Israeli military offensive in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah could be “delayed somewhat” if a deal is reached for a weekslong cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...

3h ago

Top Stories

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

9h ago

Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York
Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York

Toronto police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in stealing packages off porches on multiple occasions. Between Jan. 10, 2023 and Oct. 10, 2023, seven porch thefts were reported...

3h ago

Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season
Why your steak will be more expensive this barbecue season

Ask John Wildenborg if he thinks Canadians will be paying more for steak during future barbecue seasons, and the owner of Calgary specialty butcher shop Master Meats doesn't hesitate. "Prices are definitely...

10h ago

Netanyahu says total victory 'weeks away' as cease-fire deal would only delay 'somewhat' Israeli military offensive in Rafah
Netanyahu says total victory 'weeks away' as cease-fire deal would only delay 'somewhat' Israeli military offensive in Rafah

An Israeli military offensive in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah could be “delayed somewhat” if a deal is reached for a weekslong cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Auto show celebrates a full comeback
Auto show celebrates a full comeback

The Canadian International Show says this is the first year it's seen a full comeback in both visitors and vendors in the pandemic break. David Zura explains.

22h ago

3:09
North York community remembers man killed in random shooting
North York community remembers man killed in random shooting

Members of the Driftwood community in North York hold a vigil to stand firm against acts of gun violence after an innocent father was fatally killed in a random shooting. Afua Baah has the details.

23h ago

2:35
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto

After a few days of mild temperatures, Toronto and much of the GTA will experience a significant drop on Saturday, with a forecasted daytime high of -4 C.

2:49
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto

Just six garden suites have been built in the city since the start of 2022. The smaller units on properties were supposed to help address the housing crisis and provide some of the 'missing middle' needed. Mark McAllister reports.
4:37
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter

A community is in mourning after a woman from Kenya died after experiencing a medical emergency. As Faiza Amin reports, asylum advocates continue to call on all levels of government for more support.
More Videos