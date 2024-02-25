Tractor protests threaten to drive the EU’s green farming policies into a ditch

Leeks grow in a field in West Flanders, Belgium, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. After hundreds of tractors disrupted an EU summit in Brussels in early February, farmers plan to return on Monday to be there when farm ministers discuss an emergency item on the agenda; simplification of agricultural rules that some fear could also amount go a weakening of standards. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Raf Casert, The Associated Press

Posted February 25, 2024 12:06 am.

Last Updated February 25, 2024 12:12 am.

WESTROZEBEKE, Belgium (AP) — It was the puddles of green sludge left by the tires of massive tractors in western Belgium’s industrial farmlands that drew the attention of biological engineer Ineke Maes.

The slime was destructive algae, the result of the excess of chemicals used by farmers to boost their crops, but at a high cost to nature. Maes had hoped the European Union’s environmental policies would start to make a fundamental difference by improving exhausted soils.

In recent weeks, some of those tractors moved off the land and onto the roads, blocking major cities and economic lifelines from Warsaw to Madrid and from Athens to Brussels. Farmers were demanding the reversal of some of the most progressive measures in the world to counter climate change and protect biodiversity, arguing that the rules were harming their livelihoods and strangling them with red tape.

And the impact has been stunning.

The farmers’ protests affected the daily lives of people across the 27-nation bloc, costing businesses tens of millions of euros in transportation delays. The disruption triggered knee jerk reactions from politicians at national and EU level: they committed to rolling back policies, some of them years in the making, on everything from the use of pesticides to limiting the amount of manure that could be spread on fields.

To environmentalists like Maes, who works for the Belgian Better Environment Federation umbrella group, it would almost be laughable if it were not so depressing.

“In the environmental movement, we joke that we should get tractors ourselves to make a point. Then we would be competing fair and square. The purpose should be that we get negotiations, and that we get a deal through democratic process — the rules, you know,” she said. Reasoned arguments, she says, have been drowned out by the rumble of tractor engines.

And there’s no end in sight.

After hundreds of tractors disrupted the EU summit in Brussels early this month at a volume that kept some leaders awake at night, farmers plan to return on Monday. They intend to be there when agriculture ministers discuss an emergency item on the agenda — the simplification of agricultural rules and a decrease in checks at farms that environmentalists fear could amount to a further weakening of standards.

The political noise level from the tractors — not to mention the loads of manure dumped outside official buildings — does get through, officials said. “That puts a bit more pressure on the ministers inside. So I would believe that ministers will be a bit more — insisting to have concrete results,” said a high-level EU official, who asked not to be identified because the meeting has yet to take place.

It is this attitude that drives the environmental lobby and NGOs to distraction: knowing that scientific arguments are too often no match for the rule of the street. As a result, the EU’s flagship Green Deal, that aims to make the continent carbon-neutral by 2050, is under threat.

“You really should not lose that long-term view, that vision of the future when you are working on policy,” said Maes. “You should not respond to the issues of the day by simply scrapping very important rules that have been seriously discussed, considered, that have been included in environmental impact reports and so on — and that have also been democratically approved in that way.”

Yet ahead of Monday’s farm protest and meeting of agriculture ministers, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, for many the most powerful EU politician, insisted that she “remains fully committed to delivering solutions to ease the pressure currently felt by our hard-working farming women and men.”

Von der Leyen’s change in emphasis comes ahead of the June 6-9 elections, when a good showing by her Christian Democrat group, the European People’s Party, will be key to keeping her at the helm of the all-powerful Commission. As her party has swayed toward putting farmers and industry first, so has she.

“It is a bit difficult putting a pin on Mrs. von der Leyen,” said Jutta Paulus, a Green member of the European Parliament. “She started off in 2019 being a climate and environment champion, more or less saying, ‘We don’t need the Greens anymore, we are green ourselves.’ And now she says: ‘Well industry called me and they are worried. So I have to do something.’”

In the wake of the tractor protests, action came fast and furious.

Early this month, von der Leyen’s Commission shelved an important anti-pesticide proposal, insisting “a different approach is needed.” She also allowed farmers to continue using some land they had been required to keep fallow to promote biodiversity. And the proposals on the table for Monday’s meeting about simplifying paperwork go in the same direction.

At the same time, a nature restoration law which was seen as another element in the Green Deal aspiration has already been watered down to appease farmers before it goes to a final legislative vote next Tuesday.

And at a national level, politicians have been bending the same way, from France to Spain and Belgium.

Flanders, in northern Belgium, has already relaxed its policy on the use of manure which was intended to limit emissions of nitrates that can harm water quality. Under pressure from multinational food manufacturers, whose processing plants dwarf even the biggest family farms in western Belgium, farmers are likely to stick with the industrial methods that exhaust soils and pollute waterways, Maes fears.

“It is mind-boggling that this whole process is now grinding to a halt,” she said.

Raf Casert, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

North York community remembers man killed in random shooting
North York community remembers man killed in random shooting

Dozens gathered at the Driftwood Community Centre in North York on Saturday to remember the life of an innocent father whose life was tragically cut short after he was killed in a random shooting. “Adu...

2h ago

Police say offender released back into community a 'risk of re-offending'
Police say offender released back into community a 'risk of re-offending'

Peel police have issued a public safety alert to residents of Mississauga and Brampton after a 21-year-old offender was released back into the community. Police say Oloruntimilehin Ojeikere was released...

12h ago

In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion
In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed a new security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday as world leaders gathered to mark the second anniversary of Russia's 2022 invasion. The...

2h ago

Toronto police cruiser crash sends one officer to hospital
Toronto police cruiser crash sends one officer to hospital

A police officer sustained minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning near the waterfront. Officials say a police cruiser crashed into a light pole in the area of Fort York Boulevard...

13h ago

Top Stories

North York community remembers man killed in random shooting
North York community remembers man killed in random shooting

Dozens gathered at the Driftwood Community Centre in North York on Saturday to remember the life of an innocent father whose life was tragically cut short after he was killed in a random shooting. “Adu...

2h ago

Police say offender released back into community a 'risk of re-offending'
Police say offender released back into community a 'risk of re-offending'

Peel police have issued a public safety alert to residents of Mississauga and Brampton after a 21-year-old offender was released back into the community. Police say Oloruntimilehin Ojeikere was released...

12h ago

In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion
In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed a new security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday as world leaders gathered to mark the second anniversary of Russia's 2022 invasion. The...

2h ago

Toronto police cruiser crash sends one officer to hospital
Toronto police cruiser crash sends one officer to hospital

A police officer sustained minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning near the waterfront. Officials say a police cruiser crashed into a light pole in the area of Fort York Boulevard...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto
Significant temperature dip on the way for Toronto

After a few days of mild temperatures, Toronto and much of the GTA will experience a significant drop on Saturday, with a forecasted daytime high of -4 C.

2:49
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto
Garden suites failing to provide housing growth in Toronto

Just six garden suites have been built in the city since the start of 2022. The smaller units on properties were supposed to help address the housing crisis and provide some of the 'missing middle' needed. Mark McAllister reports.
4:37
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter
A second asylum seeker died at a Mississauga shelter

A community is in mourning after a woman from Kenya died after experiencing a medical emergency. As Faiza Amin reports, asylum advocates continue to call on all levels of government for more support.
2:38
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months
Apartment building tenants speak out after mail goes uncollected for nearly two months

Several residents in North York say their outgoing mail in the lobby’s Canada Post mailbox piled up and went uncollected. Unable to get answers from Canada Post, one tenant reached out to CityNews.
2:35
Sunshine aplenty this weekend in Toronto despite colder Saturday
Sunshine aplenty this weekend in Toronto despite colder Saturday

The week will end on a pleasant note weather-wise in Toronto, with temperatures around 6 C. While it will dip below freezing on Saturday, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around for what should make for a fantastic start to the weekend.
More Videos