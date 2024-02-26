A fellow student is charged with killing a Christian college wrestler in Kentucky

By The Associated Press

Posted February 26, 2024 8:13 am.

Last Updated February 26, 2024 8:26 am.

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A college wrestler in Kentucky was killed by a fellow student at a private Christian university over the weekend, authorities said.

Josiah Kilman, 18, was pronounced dead at a hospital after police officers were called early Saturday to Campbellsville University in central Kentucky, city police said in a news release. He was found unresponsive in his dorm room, and the state will conduct an autopsy.

A campus lockdown was lifted after a 21-year-old student was arrested Saturday evening by state police following a report of a suspicious person in a barn, police and school officials said. He was charged with murder and second-degree burglary, and bond was set at $2 million, court records show. Authorities did not release details on the killing, including motive.

University President Joseph Hopkins said in a statement to the campus community that Kilman, a wrestling team member from Montana, was a “bright light, and a person of incredible hope,” saying his faith was contagious. Hopkins said he prayed Sunday with wrestlers and coaches.

“I told them the wrestling team is about to get much bigger as you, our staff, students, and this community, stand with them over the coming days and months,” he wrote.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

12h ago

York U academic workers set to walk off the job today
York U academic workers set to walk off the job today

Three-thousand contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University are poised to walk off the job on Monday if a new deal isn't reached with the school's administration. The...

9m ago

Palestinian prime minister submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms
Palestinian prime minister submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms

The Palestinian prime minister announced the resignation of his government on Monday, paving the way for a shake-up in the Palestinian Authority, which the U.S. hopes will eventually take on a role in...

14m ago

Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York
Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York

Toronto police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in stealing packages off porches on multiple occasions. Between Jan. 10, 2023 and Oct. 10, 2023, seven porch thefts were reported...

18h ago

Top Stories

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

12h ago

York U academic workers set to walk off the job today
York U academic workers set to walk off the job today

Three-thousand contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University are poised to walk off the job on Monday if a new deal isn't reached with the school's administration. The...

9m ago

Palestinian prime minister submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms
Palestinian prime minister submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms

The Palestinian prime minister announced the resignation of his government on Monday, paving the way for a shake-up in the Palestinian Authority, which the U.S. hopes will eventually take on a role in...

14m ago

Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York
Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York

Toronto police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in stealing packages off porches on multiple occasions. Between Jan. 10, 2023 and Oct. 10, 2023, seven porch thefts were reported...

18h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.

12h ago

2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.

14h ago

2:12
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC

A series of 11 murals honouring Black Torontonians who have had a positive impact on the City, were unveiled on Saturday as part of a Subway tour from York University to Union Station. Rob Leth joined the tour and files this report.

2:23
Auto show celebrates a full comeback
Auto show celebrates a full comeback

The Canadian International Show says this is the first year it's seen a full comeback in both visitors and vendors in the pandemic break. David Zura explains.

2:05
Big warm-up in store
Big warm-up in store

With March just around the corner, more spring-like temperatures are in the forecast for most of the next week in the GTA and surrounding areas.
More Videos