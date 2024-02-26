Biden to sit down with late-night comic Seth Meyers in New York on Monday

By Zeke Miller And Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Posted February 26, 2024 11:05 am.

Last Updated February 26, 2024 11:12 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to record an interview with late-night comic Seth Meyers on Monday while he’s in New York for a campaign event with donors, according to a person familiar with his plans.

Biden’s chat with the host of the NBC show “Late Night With Seth Meyers” was confirmed by a person familiar with the president’s plans who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Going into this year’s presidential election, Biden is trying to find additional ways to reach out to voters, having largely avoided White House press conferences and on-the-record sit-downs with text reporters. Biden also avoided the traditional pre-Super Bowl presidential interview.

Meyers has taken frequent jabs at former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination.

During his first three years as president, Biden has given 33 news conferences, the fewest in that time span since Ronald Reagan, according to Martha Kumar, a Towson University professor emeritus and expert on presidents and the press. Biden has given just 86 interviews, significantly less than the 422 given by Barack Obama during his first three years.

The New York Post first reported that Meyers was interviewing the president.

Zeke Miller And Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Double fares now dropped for TTC riders under new program
Double fares now dropped for TTC riders under new program

Starting Monday, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only be charged one fare.

40m ago

Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week
Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week

The GTA is in for another round of weather whiplash this week as warmer than seasonal air returns following a bone-chilling weekend. Toronto is expected to approach record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday...

18m ago

York U academic workers set to walk off the job Monday
York U academic workers set to walk off the job Monday

Three-thousand contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University are poised to walk off the job on Monday if a new deal isn't reached with the school's administration. The...

45m ago

Palestinian prime minister submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms
Palestinian prime minister submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms

The Palestinian prime minister announced the resignation of his government on Monday, paving the way for a shake-up in the Palestinian Authority, which the U.S. hopes will eventually take on a role in...

1h ago

Top Stories

Double fares now dropped for TTC riders under new program
Double fares now dropped for TTC riders under new program

Starting Monday, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only be charged one fare.

40m ago

Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week
Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week

The GTA is in for another round of weather whiplash this week as warmer than seasonal air returns following a bone-chilling weekend. Toronto is expected to approach record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday...

18m ago

York U academic workers set to walk off the job Monday
York U academic workers set to walk off the job Monday

Three-thousand contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University are poised to walk off the job on Monday if a new deal isn't reached with the school's administration. The...

45m ago

Palestinian prime minister submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms
Palestinian prime minister submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms

The Palestinian prime minister announced the resignation of his government on Monday, paving the way for a shake-up in the Palestinian Authority, which the U.S. hopes will eventually take on a role in...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
York U academic workers set to go on strike
York U academic workers set to go on strike

Thousands of contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University will walk off the job if a new deal isn’t reached with the school’s administration.

12h ago

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.

14h ago

2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.

16h ago

2:12
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC

A series of 11 murals honouring Black Torontonians who have had a positive impact on the City, were unveiled on Saturday as part of a Subway tour from York University to Union Station. Rob Leth joined the tour and files this report.

2:23
Auto show celebrates a full comeback
Auto show celebrates a full comeback

The Canadian International Show says this is the first year it's seen a full comeback in both visitors and vendors in the pandemic break. David Zura explains.

More Videos