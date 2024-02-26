Boy, 17, charged after attempted carjacking of victim with child near Yorkdale mall

A 17-year-old boy is facing charges and several other suspects remain at large after two violent incidents near Yorkdale Mall.

On Friday, February 9, officers were called to the Dufferin Street and Yorkdale Road area after four suspects followed a person out of Yorkdale Mall as they walked with their child.

When the victim and their child reached their vehicle, one of the suspects pulled out a gun. The victim was assaulted but managed to run back into the mall with their child.

The suspects fled. The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, February 17, at around 8:38 p.m. police were called to the same area for reports of a robbery.

This time police say three suspects approached the victim as they were returning to their vehicle with their child.

They again pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s keys. The victim tried to leave and was pushed to the ground, suffering minor injuries.

On Saturday, February 24, police arrested a 17-year-old boy and charged him with two counts of robbery while armed with a firearm and two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.