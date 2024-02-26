Deleted texts helped convince jurors man killed trans woman because of gender ID, foreperson says

FILE - This combo photo of undated selfie, courtesy of the Dime Doe family, shows Dime Doe, a Black transgender woman. On Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, Daqua Lameek Ritter was found guilty of shooting Doe three times on Aug. 4, 2019, because of her gender identity in the first federal trial based on a bias-motivated crime of that sort. To prove Ritter's rationale, the Department of Justice relied heavily on evidence that Ritter feared public knowledge of their clandestine relationship would lead to humiliation as a “homosexual” in his rural South Carolina community. (Dime Doe Family via AP, File)

By James Pollard, The Associated Press

Posted February 26, 2024 5:02 pm.

Last Updated February 26, 2024 5:12 pm.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — When jurors first began weighing the fate of a man charged with murdering the transgender woman he’d been seeing secretly, they had little problem concluding that he fired the gun, the jury foreperson said.

The most difficult task was determining that he was driven by hate, as the Department of Justice alleged, Dee Elder, a transgender woman from Aiken, South Carolina, told The Associated Press in a telephone interview.

“Motive is just a harder thing to prove,” Elder said. “How do you look between someone’s ears?”

Elder reached out to the AP after she and 11 other jurors found Daqua Ritter guilty of shooting Dime Doe three times on Aug. 4, 2019, because of her gender identity, bringing to an end the first federal trial over a bias-motivated crime of that sort.

Familiar with the difficulties presented by society for transgender people, Elder, 41, said she was compelled to discuss the case given its historic nature.

“We are everywhere. If one of us goes down, there’ll be another one of us on the jury,” she said. “And we’ve always been here. We’re just now letting ourselves be known.”

To prove the hate crime element during the trial, the Department of Justice relied heavily on arguments that Ritter feared he’d be ridiculed if the relationship became public knowledge in the rural South Carolina community of Allendale.

Jurors quickly reached a consensus on the charge that Ritter obstructed justice by lying to investigators, Elder said, and they also felt comfortable concluding that Ritter was the one who killed Doe.

But Elder said that determining the reason for committing the crime is “what took four hours.”

Hundreds of text messages between the pair, later obtained by the FBI, proved key to the conviction, she said. In many of them, Ritter repeatedly reminded Doe to delete their communications from her phone. The majority of the texts sent in the month before the killing were deleted, according to one FBI official’s testimony. Ritter often communicated through an app called TextNow, which provides users with a phone number that is different from their cellphone number, officials testified.

In a July 29, 2019, message, Doe complained that Ritter never reciprocated the generosity she showed him through such favors as driving him around town. Ritter replied that he thought they had an understanding that she didn’t need the “extra stuff.”

In another text, Ritter — who visited Allendale from New York in the summers — complained that his main girlfriend at the time, Delasia Green, had insulted him with a homophobic slur after learning of his affair with Doe. At trial, Green testified that Ritter told her not to question his sexuality when she confronted him. Doe told Ritter in a message on July 31 that she felt used and that he never should have let Green find out about them.

The exchanges showed that Ritter “was using this poor girl” and “taking advantage” of their connection, Elder said.

“When she had the nerve to be happy about it and wanted to share it with her friends, he got nervous and scared that others would find out, and put an end to it,” she added.

Elder said she hadn’t even heard about Doe’s death until jury selection, something that surprised her as a regular consumer of transgender-related news. Elder believes she was the only transgender person on the panel.

Without going into detail, she added that she understands firsthand the real-world harm caused by the stigma still attached to being a transgender person.

“In my personal experience, it can be dangerous for transgender women to date,” Elder said.

—-

Pollard is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

James Pollard, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole
WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole

An investigation is ongoing after a police cruiser mounted a busy sidewalk and crashed into a light pole in downtown Toronto over the weekend. One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after...

4h ago

Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week
Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week

The GTA is in for another round of weather whiplash this week as warmer than seasonal air returns following a bone-chilling weekend. Toronto is expected to approach record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday...

6h ago

Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M
Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M

The cost of hosting six World Cup matches in Toronto has increased to $380 million from the original $300-million estimate, according to a new report. Toronto is set to co-host the 2026 World Cup at...

2h ago

Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke
Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke

A Mississauga man on a 10-year firearms prohibition and in custody for unrelated criminal offences is facing additional charges in a series of alleged home invasions in Etobicoke, Toronto police said. Authorities...

5h ago

Top Stories

WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole
WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole

An investigation is ongoing after a police cruiser mounted a busy sidewalk and crashed into a light pole in downtown Toronto over the weekend. One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after...

4h ago

Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week
Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week

The GTA is in for another round of weather whiplash this week as warmer than seasonal air returns following a bone-chilling weekend. Toronto is expected to approach record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday...

6h ago

Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M
Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M

The cost of hosting six World Cup matches in Toronto has increased to $380 million from the original $300-million estimate, according to a new report. Toronto is set to co-host the 2026 World Cup at...

2h ago

Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke
Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke

A Mississauga man on a 10-year firearms prohibition and in custody for unrelated criminal offences is facing additional charges in a series of alleged home invasions in Etobicoke, Toronto police said. Authorities...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian

A Toronto police car hopped the curb and crashed into a light pole which crashed down nearly hitting a pedestrian.

4h ago

0:35
York U academic workers set to go on strike
York U academic workers set to go on strike

Thousands of contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University will walk off the job if a new deal isn’t reached with the school’s administration.

3h ago

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.

20h ago

2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.

22h ago

2:12
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC

A series of 11 murals honouring Black Torontonians who have had a positive impact on the City, were unveiled on Saturday as part of a Subway tour from York University to Union Station. Rob Leth joined the tour and files this report.

More Videos