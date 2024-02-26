Man robbed 3 banks in 3 days in Durham Region: police

An Ottawa man is facing several charges after allegedly robbing three banks in three consecutive days in Durham Region last week.

Investigators say the first robbery occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 at a TD Bank location near Longworth Avenue and Liberty Street in Bowmanville.

It is alleged a man walked into the bank and demanded cash. He fled the area in a red sedan.

Approximately 24 hours later, officers responded to a robbery call at a TD Bank location near Queen and Water streets in Port Perry. Police allege a man entered the bank and again demanded cash before fleeing.

The third robbery took place around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 at a Scotiabank location on Toronto Street in Uxbridge. Police say a man entered the building and once again demanded cash before fleeing the area.

In each case, the suspect indicated he had a gun but no firearm was seen during the robberies.

Officers who responded to the third robbery were able to find the suspect a short distance away where he was arrested.

Durham Regional Police say 41-year-old David Duchene, of Ottawa, is facing 10 charges including three counts of robbery.