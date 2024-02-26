Man robbed 3 banks in 3 days in Durham Region: police

A Durham Regional Police cruiser.
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. Photo: Durham police/Twitter.

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 26, 2024 12:06 pm.

Last Updated February 26, 2024 12:26 pm.

An Ottawa man is facing several charges after allegedly robbing three banks in three consecutive days in Durham Region last week.

Investigators say the first robbery occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 at a TD Bank location near Longworth Avenue and Liberty Street in Bowmanville.

It is alleged a man walked into the bank and demanded cash. He fled the area in a red sedan.

Approximately 24 hours later, officers responded to a robbery call at a TD Bank location near Queen and Water streets in Port Perry. Police allege a man entered the bank and again demanded cash before fleeing.

The third robbery took place around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 at a Scotiabank location on Toronto Street in Uxbridge. Police say a man entered the building and once again demanded cash before fleeing the area.

In each case, the suspect indicated he had a gun but no firearm was seen during the robberies.

Officers who responded to the third robbery were able to find the suspect a short distance away where he was arrested.

Durham Regional Police say 41-year-old David Duchene, of Ottawa, is facing 10 charges including three counts of robbery.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week
Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week

The GTA is in for another round of weather whiplash this week as warmer than seasonal air returns following a bone-chilling weekend. Toronto is expected to approach record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday...

1h ago

Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke
Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke

A Mississauga man on a 10-year firearms prohibition and in custody for unrelated criminal offences is facing additional charges in a series of alleged home invasions in Etobicoke, Toronto police said. Authorities...

50m ago

Man seriously injured when hit by van near Yonge and Wellesley
Man seriously injured when hit by van near Yonge and Wellesley

A man in his 60s has been rushed to hospital after he was struck by a van in the city's Church-Wellesley neighbourhood. Emergency crews responded to the area of Yonge and Alexander streets south of...

2m ago

Thousands of academic workers at York University go on strike
Thousands of academic workers at York University go on strike

About 3,000 academic workers at York University have gone on strike after their union said the university didn't meet their demand to "address the affordability crisis." A rally kicked off at 11 a.m....

updated

21m ago

Top Stories

Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week
Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week

The GTA is in for another round of weather whiplash this week as warmer than seasonal air returns following a bone-chilling weekend. Toronto is expected to approach record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday...

1h ago

Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke
Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke

A Mississauga man on a 10-year firearms prohibition and in custody for unrelated criminal offences is facing additional charges in a series of alleged home invasions in Etobicoke, Toronto police said. Authorities...

50m ago

Man seriously injured when hit by van near Yonge and Wellesley
Man seriously injured when hit by van near Yonge and Wellesley

A man in his 60s has been rushed to hospital after he was struck by a van in the city's Church-Wellesley neighbourhood. Emergency crews responded to the area of Yonge and Alexander streets south of...

2m ago

Thousands of academic workers at York University go on strike
Thousands of academic workers at York University go on strike

About 3,000 academic workers at York University have gone on strike after their union said the university didn't meet their demand to "address the affordability crisis." A rally kicked off at 11 a.m....

updated

21m ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
York U academic workers set to go on strike
York U academic workers set to go on strike

Thousands of contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University will walk off the job if a new deal isn’t reached with the school’s administration.

13h ago

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.

15h ago

2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.

17h ago

2:12
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC

A series of 11 murals honouring Black Torontonians who have had a positive impact on the City, were unveiled on Saturday as part of a Subway tour from York University to Union Station. Rob Leth joined the tour and files this report.

2:23
Auto show celebrates a full comeback
Auto show celebrates a full comeback

The Canadian International Show says this is the first year it's seen a full comeback in both visitors and vendors in the pandemic break. David Zura explains.

More Videos