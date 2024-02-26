Farmers converge on the European Union’s headquarters in a fresh show of force

The first tractors arrive in the European Quarter during a protest of farmers outside a meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. European Union agriculture ministers meet in Brussels Monday to discuss rapid and structural responses to the crisis situation facing the agricultural sector. (AP Photo/Sylvain Plazy)

By Sylvain Plazy, The Associated Press

Posted February 26, 2024 3:28 am.

Last Updated February 26, 2024 3:42 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Concrete barriers and barbed wire surrounded the European Union’s headquarters on Monday as farmers angry at red tape and competition from cheap imports drove their tractors into Brussels in a fresh show of force as the bloc’s agriculture ministers met.

Police carrying riot gear patrolled near barricades set up at the main entry points to the European Council building, where the 27-nation bloc’s agriculture ministers were gathering. Scores of tractors adorned with flags and banners were ranked in lines, snarling city traffic.

Some lamented what they see as the slow death of working the land. “Agriculture. As a child you dream of it, as an adult you die of it,” said one.

Farmers dumped a trailer load of tires a few hundred meters (yards) from the European Council building, and police brought in water cannons before the piles of rubber were set alight.

At the start of the month, a similar demonstration turned violent as farmers torched hay bales and threw eggs and firecrackers at police near a summit of EU leaders.

“We are getting ignored,” Marieke Van De Vivere, a farmer from the Ghent region in northern Belgium told The Associated Press.

She invited the ministers “to be reasonable to us, to come with us on a day to work on the field, or with the horses or with the animals, to see that it is not very easy … because of the rules they put on us.”

The protests are the latest in a series of rallies and demonstrations by farmers across Europe.

On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron was greeted with boos and whistles at the opening of the Paris Agricultural Fair by farmers who claim that he’s not doing enough to support them. Spain, the Netherlands and Bulgaria have been hit by protests in recent weeks.

The movement has gathered pace as political parties campaign for Europe-wide elections on June 6-9. It’s already had results. Earlier this month, the EU’s executive branch shelved an anti-pesticide proposal in a concession to the farmers, which make up an important voting constituency.

___

Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed to this report.

Sylvain Plazy, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto artist hopes to lower age of colon cancer screenings after diagnosis
Toronto artist hopes to lower age of colon cancer screenings after diagnosis

When Canadian hip-hop and battle rap pioneer Bishop Brigante was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, the 45-year-old recalls it as one of the scariest experiences of his life. “It was a nightmare. I...

7h ago

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

6h ago

Man wanted in assault investigation in East Danforth area
Man wanted in assault investigation in East Danforth area

Toronto police are asking for assistance in locating a man wanted in an assault investigation. It is reported that on Saturday, the suspect and victim got into an argument at the victim's residence...

4h ago

Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York
Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York

Toronto police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in stealing packages off porches on multiple occasions. Between Jan. 10, 2023 and Oct. 10, 2023, seven porch thefts were reported...

12h ago

Top Stories

Toronto artist hopes to lower age of colon cancer screenings after diagnosis
Toronto artist hopes to lower age of colon cancer screenings after diagnosis

When Canadian hip-hop and battle rap pioneer Bishop Brigante was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, the 45-year-old recalls it as one of the scariest experiences of his life. “It was a nightmare. I...

7h ago

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

6h ago

Man wanted in assault investigation in East Danforth area
Man wanted in assault investigation in East Danforth area

Toronto police are asking for assistance in locating a man wanted in an assault investigation. It is reported that on Saturday, the suspect and victim got into an argument at the victim's residence...

4h ago

Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York
Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York

Toronto police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in stealing packages off porches on multiple occasions. Between Jan. 10, 2023 and Oct. 10, 2023, seven porch thefts were reported...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.

6h ago

2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.

8h ago

2:12
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC

A series of 11 murals honouring Black Torontonians who have had a positive impact on the City, were unveiled on Saturday as part of a Subway tour from York University to Union Station. Rob Leth joined the tour and files this report.

2:23
Auto show celebrates a full comeback
Auto show celebrates a full comeback

The Canadian International Show says this is the first year it's seen a full comeback in both visitors and vendors in the pandemic break. David Zura explains.

2:05
Big warm-up in store
Big warm-up in store

With March just around the corner, more spring-like temperatures are in the forecast for most of the next week in the GTA and surrounding areas.
More Videos