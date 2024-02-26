Labour, environment groups make plea for sustainable jobs bill to pass

Environmental groups and labour organizations are pleading with the federal government to end a political stalemate over its forthcoming sustainable jobs bill. A wind turbine is shown at a wind farm near Pincher Creek, Alta., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 26, 2024 3:04 pm.

Last Updated February 26, 2024 3:12 pm.

OTTAWA —  Environmental groups and labour organizations are pleading with the federal government to end a political stalemate over its forthcoming sustainable jobs bill.

The legislation is supposed to help protect and usher in new jobs in the energy industry as Canada tries to maintain its place in the clean energy transition.

The bill has been controversial: the Alberta government and federal Conservatives say it is designed to put traditional energy industries out of business.

The bill was caught up in political games before Christmas as the Opposition tried to slow its passage by proposing thousands of amendments.

The governing Liberals have yet to bring the bill back up for debate, accusing the Conservatives of political stunts.

A dozen labour and environment groups have written to the government to call for an end to the impasse, arguing the legislation will be critical to ensure workers get a voice in the looming economic transition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole
WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole

An investigation is ongoing after a police cruiser mounted a busy sidewalk and crashed into a light pole in downtown Toronto over the weekend. One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after...

2h ago

Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week
Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week

The GTA is in for another round of weather whiplash this week as warmer than seasonal air returns following a bone-chilling weekend. Toronto is expected to approach record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday...

4h ago

Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M
Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M

The cost of hosting six World Cup matches in Toronto has increased to $380 million from the original $300-million estimate, according to a new report. Toronto is set to co-host the 2026 World Cup at...

1h ago

Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke
Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke

A Mississauga man on a 10-year firearms prohibition and in custody for unrelated criminal offences is facing additional charges in a series of alleged home invasions in Etobicoke, Toronto police said. Authorities...

3h ago

Top Stories

WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole
WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole

An investigation is ongoing after a police cruiser mounted a busy sidewalk and crashed into a light pole in downtown Toronto over the weekend. One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after...

2h ago

Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week
Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week

The GTA is in for another round of weather whiplash this week as warmer than seasonal air returns following a bone-chilling weekend. Toronto is expected to approach record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday...

4h ago

Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M
Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M

The cost of hosting six World Cup matches in Toronto has increased to $380 million from the original $300-million estimate, according to a new report. Toronto is set to co-host the 2026 World Cup at...

1h ago

Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke
Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke

A Mississauga man on a 10-year firearms prohibition and in custody for unrelated criminal offences is facing additional charges in a series of alleged home invasions in Etobicoke, Toronto police said. Authorities...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian

A Toronto police car hopped the curb and crashed into a light pole which crashed down nearly hitting a pedestrian.

2h ago

0:35
York U academic workers set to go on strike
York U academic workers set to go on strike

Thousands of contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University will walk off the job if a new deal isn’t reached with the school’s administration.

2h ago

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.

18h ago

2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.

20h ago

2:12
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC

A series of 11 murals honouring Black Torontonians who have had a positive impact on the City, were unveiled on Saturday as part of a Subway tour from York University to Union Station. Rob Leth joined the tour and files this report.

More Videos