Liberal government wants voting health breaks for MPs after Opposition ‘obstruction’

<div>The Liberal government says they want to bring in health breaks that would eliminate overnight voting in the House of Commons for this parliamentary session. Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Steve MacKinnon makes his way to the podium to speak with reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld</div>

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 26, 2024 1:45 pm.

Last Updated February 26, 2024 1:56 pm.

OTTAWA — The Liberal government says it wants to bring in health breaks that would eliminate overnight voting in the House of Commons for this parliamentary session.

Government House leader Steve MacKinnon introduced the motion today, and the New Democrats voiced their immediate support for it.

MacKinnon says his motion would address the “obstruction” of the Opposition Conservatives, and he’s accusing them of using procedural tactics to stall government work.

In December, the Tories forced a voting marathon on spending measures that kept MPs up and voting for 30 hours straight.

The motion, if it passes, would make it so that under similar circumstances, the House would sit until midnight and resume the following morning to allow for some rest time.

Conservative House leader Andrew Scheer says his party is focused on crime and cost-of-living solutions and Liberals are more focused on House of Commons rules.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20240226130236-65dcda8a6cb9496825f7bd54jpeg.jpg, Caption:

–>

Top Stories

WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole
WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole

An investigation is ongoing after a police cruiser mounted a busy sidewalk and crashed into a light pole in downtown Toronto over the weekend. One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after...

59m ago

Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week
Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week

The GTA is in for another round of weather whiplash this week as warmer than seasonal air returns following a bone-chilling weekend. Toronto is expected to approach record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday...

3h ago

Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M
Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M

The cost of hosting six World Cup matches in Toronto has increased to $380 million from the original $300-million estimate, according to a new report. Toronto is set to co-host the 2026 World Cup at...

31m ago

Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke
Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke

A Mississauga man on a 10-year firearms prohibition and in custody for unrelated criminal offences is facing additional charges in a series of alleged home invasions in Etobicoke, Toronto police said. Authorities...

2h ago

