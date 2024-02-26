Make the most of loyalty programs by timing purchases, combining offers: expert

Diana Skakavac unpacks groceries in the kitchen of her grandparents' home in Toronto on Wednesday, Feb.21, 2023. Skakavac is behind the @havecouponswilltravel Instagram account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted February 26, 2024 4:05 am.

Last Updated February 26, 2024 4:12 am.

TORONTO — Diana Skakavac is so serious about deal hunting, she considers saving one of her love languages.

While she’s clipped coupons, scoured flyers and rooted around clearance aisles, some of her most powerful savings tools are grocery loyalty apps on her phone.

Using them smartly has helped the Toronto woman behind the Have Coupons Will Travel Instagram account save thousands of dollars.

Here’s her advice for how you can use the apps to your advantage too:

Be patient 

When Skakavac signed her husband up for Loblaw’s PC Optimum program, he got few offers and most weren’t tailored to his shopping habits.

“It took a few months of me using his card for him consistently on certain purchases for him to actually start getting offers,” Skakavac said, recommending people don’t get frustrated if they don’t see great promotions right away.

Scan your app every time

Skakavac hears from people who regularly tell her they didn’t bother to scan their grocery loyalty app because they knew they weren’t going to earn points on a purchase.

“I don’t care if you think you’re not going to earn any points, just scan the loyalty card,” said Skakavac.

Her reason for scanning even without an immediate benefit is that the extra scan helps grocers learn more about your purchases to better tailor your offers in the future.

Combine offers

To power up your savings, compare the personalized offers in your grocery apps with deals you find in flyers, coupons you’ve saved, or price matching, where some grocers will sell you an item at a competitor’s lower price if you bring them a flyer showing the sale item.

If your grocer allows you to combine these incentives, it maximizes your savings, said Skakavac.

Time your purchases

Some stores, such as Shoppers Drug Mart, have periodic bonus redemption events.

While 250,000 points might normally be worth $250, during these events, Skakavac has seen that amount of points hit $400 in value.

She knows people who let their points accrue so they can spend them on holiday gifts or treat themselves to big-ticket electronics.

Don’t be afraid to skip an offer

It can be easy to get caught up in the excitement of finding a deal, but Skakavac encourages people to put their budget first. For some, spending on something they may need later because they’ve found a deal is manageable, but for others, it could cause financial strain.

“Sometimes it does take a little bit of willpower to say ‘I don’t actually need this this week and I might not need this for a little bit, so I’m going to hold off on it,'” she said, recommending people not be afraid to walk away.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2024.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

8h ago

Toronto artist hopes to lower age of colon cancer screenings after diagnosis
Toronto artist hopes to lower age of colon cancer screenings after diagnosis

When Canadian hip-hop and battle rap pioneer Bishop Brigante was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, the 45-year-old recalls it as one of the scariest experiences of his life. “It was a nightmare. I...

8h ago

York U academic workers set to go on strike Monday
York U academic workers set to go on strike Monday

Three thousand contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University are poised to walk off the job on Monday if a new deal isn't reached with the school's administration. The...

6h ago

Man wanted in assault investigation in East Danforth area
Man wanted in assault investigation in East Danforth area

Toronto police are asking for assistance in locating a man wanted in an assault investigation. It is reported that on Saturday, the suspect and victim got into an argument at the victim's residence...

6h ago

Top Stories

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

8h ago

Toronto artist hopes to lower age of colon cancer screenings after diagnosis
Toronto artist hopes to lower age of colon cancer screenings after diagnosis

When Canadian hip-hop and battle rap pioneer Bishop Brigante was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, the 45-year-old recalls it as one of the scariest experiences of his life. “It was a nightmare. I...

8h ago

York U academic workers set to go on strike Monday
York U academic workers set to go on strike Monday

Three thousand contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University are poised to walk off the job on Monday if a new deal isn't reached with the school's administration. The...

6h ago

Man wanted in assault investigation in East Danforth area
Man wanted in assault investigation in East Danforth area

Toronto police are asking for assistance in locating a man wanted in an assault investigation. It is reported that on Saturday, the suspect and victim got into an argument at the victim's residence...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.

8h ago

2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.

10h ago

2:12
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC

A series of 11 murals honouring Black Torontonians who have had a positive impact on the City, were unveiled on Saturday as part of a Subway tour from York University to Union Station. Rob Leth joined the tour and files this report.

2:23
Auto show celebrates a full comeback
Auto show celebrates a full comeback

The Canadian International Show says this is the first year it's seen a full comeback in both visitors and vendors in the pandemic break. David Zura explains.

2:05
Big warm-up in store
Big warm-up in store

With March just around the corner, more spring-like temperatures are in the forecast for most of the next week in the GTA and surrounding areas.
More Videos