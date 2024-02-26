More than 70 per cent of people in jails awaiting bail or trial, report says

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 26, 2024 10:58 am.

TORONTO — A new report says the crisis in Canada’s bail system has worsened over the last decade, with more people in pre-trial custody and some spending weeks in detention before being released.

A report released today by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association says that by 2021-2022, the proportion of people in provincial and territorial jails who were awaiting bail or trial was more than 70 per cent – and nearly 79 per cent in Ontario.

That’s compared with just over 54 per cent in 2014, when the association released its initial report on the issue.

The report says that while there are “clear timeframes” in the Criminal Code to ensure people don’t “languish in pre-trial custody,” as well as guidance from the Supreme Court of Canada on the matter, the ongoing strain on the court system contributes to major delays in the bail process.

The association says its research shows that on any given day, most cases in bail court are adjourned, often because the court ran out of time.

One of the report’s authors told a news conference this morning that one possible step to consider would be encouraging courts to stay open until all matters for the day have been heard to completion.

“We need to change the culture of bail court decision making,” said Nicole Myers, an associate professor of sociology at Queen’s University.

“At its core, we must remember that innocent people are being jailed. Many of these folks are not subsequently found guilty of the offenses it’s alleged that they’ve committed,” she said.  “So the reality is that people are being punished, they are serving what amounts to a sentence prior to and often in the absence of conviction.” 

Across Canada, 51 per cent of cases end with all charges withdrawn, meaning the accused is not found guilty of the alleged crime, she noted.

Double fares now dropped for TTC riders under new program
Double fares now dropped for TTC riders under new program

Starting Monday, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only be charged one fare.

40m ago

Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week
Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week

The GTA is in for another round of weather whiplash this week as warmer than seasonal air returns following a bone-chilling weekend. Toronto is expected to approach record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday...

18m ago

York U academic workers set to walk off the job Monday
York U academic workers set to walk off the job Monday

Three-thousand contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University are poised to walk off the job on Monday if a new deal isn't reached with the school's administration. The...

45m ago

Palestinian prime minister submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms
Palestinian prime minister submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms

The Palestinian prime minister announced the resignation of his government on Monday, paving the way for a shake-up in the Palestinian Authority, which the U.S. hopes will eventually take on a role in...

1h ago

