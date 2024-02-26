Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 26, 2024 4:54 pm.

Last Updated February 26, 2024 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,324.31, down 88.84 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 11 cents, or 0.24 per cent, to $45.68 on 16.4 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Mining. Down 13 cents, or 34.72 per cent, to 24 cents on 16.1 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down 90 cents, or 0.68 per cent, to $132.32 on 13.9 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 54 cents, or 1.15 per cent, to $46.46. on 12.3 million shares.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Down 34 cents, or 0.80 per cent, to $42.24 on 11.5 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 76 cents, or 18.58 per cent, to $4.85 on 9.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Cargojet Inc. (TSX:CJT). Transportation. Down $3.54, or 3.02 per cent, to $113.51. Cargojet Inc. swung to a loss last quarter as it felt the pinch of falling consumer demand along with rising inflation, leading the firm to cut back on growth plans. The air freight and plane leasing company reported a net loss of $34.9 million in its fourth quarter versus a profit of $2.6 million in the last three months of 2022, marking Cargojet’s first quarterly loss in nearly two years. In the quarter ended Dec. 31, Cargojet reported that revenue fell six per cent to $254.7 million from $271.0 million in the same period a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press

