Ontario expected to announce post-secondary funding increase

Jill Dunlop
Jill Dunlop, Ontario's Minister of Colleges and Universities of Ontario, attends Question Period at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted February 26, 2024 6:58 am.

Last Updated February 26, 2024 7:28 am.

Ontario’s colleges and universities minister is expected to announce funding today for post-secondary institutions to respond to their precarious finances.

A government-commissioned report released in November said that low levels of provincial funding to colleges and universities combined with a tuition cut and freeze in 2019 are posing a “significant threat” to the financial sustainability of the sector.

The report said that funding for publicly assisted colleges for full-time domestic students is at a lower level than every other province, while the Council of Ontario Universities has said at least 10 universities are facing operating deficits.

The expert panel recommended a one-time, 10 per cent increase in per-student funding to colleges and universities followed by inflationary increases in subsequent years, as well as a five per cent increase in tuition along with an “equally generous” increase to student aid.

Premier Doug Ford has already ruled out any tuition fee increases, but Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop is set to make an announcement today.

Dunlop’s announcement is set to come as post-secondary institutions have recently been saying their situation has grown even more dire following a federal announcement earlier this year that the number of visas for international undergraduate students will be slashed, with Ontario seeing its allotment cut in half.

A report last year by Higher Education Strategy Associates said Ontario’s post-secondary funding is “abysmal” and raising spending to the average of the other nine provinces would require $7.1 billion per year in additional funding — much higher than the current level of operating funding at around $5 billion.

“No province has underfunded post-secondary education more, and no province’s institutions have found so many ways to raise money from private sources,” the strategy firm wrote.

“On a per-student basis, the province funds universities at 57 per cent of the average of the other nine provinces; on the college side it is a mere 44 per cent. It is tenth out of ten in every interprovincial comparison of financing.”

The low levels of government funding have caused post-secondary institutions to increasingly turn to international student tuition fees, which are much higher than the rates for Canadian students.

Average university fees in 2020-21 were $7,938 for domestic undergraduate students and $40,525 for international undergraduate students, the auditor general said in a 2022 report.

The Smart Prosperity Institute, a University of Ottawa-based think tank, reported last year that Ontario universities nearly doubled international student enrolment between 2014 and 2015, and 2021 and 2022, and colleges more than tripled international enrolment.

Ontario’s government-commissioned report on post-secondary finances said international student revenue is now fundamental to the sector’s viability, greatly raising institutions’ risk exposure.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

11h ago

York U academic workers set to walk off job today
York U academic workers set to walk off job today

Three thousand contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University are poised to walk off the job on Monday if a new deal isn't reached with the school's administration. The...

2h ago

Palestinian prime minister submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms
Palestinian prime minister submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian prime minister announced the resignation of his government on Monday, paving the way for a shake-up in the Palestinian Authority, which the U.S. hopes will eventually...

8m ago

Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York
Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York

Toronto police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in stealing packages off porches on multiple occasions. Between Jan. 10, 2023 and Oct. 10, 2023, seven porch thefts were reported...

17h ago

Top Stories

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

11h ago

York U academic workers set to walk off job today
York U academic workers set to walk off job today

Three thousand contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University are poised to walk off the job on Monday if a new deal isn't reached with the school's administration. The...

2h ago

Palestinian prime minister submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms
Palestinian prime minister submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian prime minister announced the resignation of his government on Monday, paving the way for a shake-up in the Palestinian Authority, which the U.S. hopes will eventually...

8m ago

Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York
Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York

Toronto police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in stealing packages off porches on multiple occasions. Between Jan. 10, 2023 and Oct. 10, 2023, seven porch thefts were reported...

17h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.

11h ago

2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.

13h ago

2:12
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC

A series of 11 murals honouring Black Torontonians who have had a positive impact on the City, were unveiled on Saturday as part of a Subway tour from York University to Union Station. Rob Leth joined the tour and files this report.

2:23
Auto show celebrates a full comeback
Auto show celebrates a full comeback

The Canadian International Show says this is the first year it's seen a full comeback in both visitors and vendors in the pandemic break. David Zura explains.

2:05
Big warm-up in store
Big warm-up in store

With March just around the corner, more spring-like temperatures are in the forecast for most of the next week in the GTA and surrounding areas.
More Videos