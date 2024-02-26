Man seriously injured when hit by van near Yonge and Wellesley

A man in his 60s has been rushed to hospital after he was struck by a van in the city’s Church-Wellesley neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Yonge and Alexander streets south of Wellesley Street around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Paramedics say the man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries.

It is not yet known if the driver remained at the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.