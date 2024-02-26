Man seriously injured when hit by van near Yonge and Wellesley

A man was struck by a van near Yonge and Alexander streets on Feb. 26, 2024
A man was struck by a van near Yonge and Alexander streets on Feb. 26, 2024.(CityNews/Hugues Cormier)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted February 26, 2024 12:37 pm.

Last Updated February 26, 2024 12:54 pm.

A man in his 60s has been rushed to hospital after he was struck by a van in the city’s Church-Wellesley neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Yonge and Alexander streets south of Wellesley Street around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Paramedics say the man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries.

It is not yet known if the driver remained at the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week
Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week

The GTA is in for another round of weather whiplash this week as warmer than seasonal air returns following a bone-chilling weekend. Toronto is expected to approach record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday...

1h ago

Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke
Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke

A Mississauga man on a 10-year firearms prohibition and in custody for unrelated criminal offences is facing additional charges in a series of alleged home invasions in Etobicoke, Toronto police said. Authorities...

54m ago

Thousands of academic workers at York University go on strike
Thousands of academic workers at York University go on strike

About 3,000 academic workers at York University have gone on strike after their union said the university didn't meet their demand to "address the affordability crisis." A rally kicked off at 11 a.m....

updated

25m ago

Man robbed 3 banks in 3 days in Durham Region: police
Man robbed 3 banks in 3 days in Durham Region: police

An Ottawa man is facing several charges after allegedly robbing three banks in three consecutive days in Durham Region last week. Investigators say the first robbery occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Feb....

34m ago

Top Stories

Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week
Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week

The GTA is in for another round of weather whiplash this week as warmer than seasonal air returns following a bone-chilling weekend. Toronto is expected to approach record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday...

1h ago

Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke
Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke

A Mississauga man on a 10-year firearms prohibition and in custody for unrelated criminal offences is facing additional charges in a series of alleged home invasions in Etobicoke, Toronto police said. Authorities...

54m ago

Thousands of academic workers at York University go on strike
Thousands of academic workers at York University go on strike

About 3,000 academic workers at York University have gone on strike after their union said the university didn't meet their demand to "address the affordability crisis." A rally kicked off at 11 a.m....

updated

25m ago

Man robbed 3 banks in 3 days in Durham Region: police
Man robbed 3 banks in 3 days in Durham Region: police

An Ottawa man is facing several charges after allegedly robbing three banks in three consecutive days in Durham Region last week. Investigators say the first robbery occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Feb....

34m ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
York U academic workers set to go on strike
York U academic workers set to go on strike

Thousands of contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University will walk off the job if a new deal isn’t reached with the school’s administration.

13h ago

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.

15h ago

2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.

17h ago

2:12
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC

A series of 11 murals honouring Black Torontonians who have had a positive impact on the City, were unveiled on Saturday as part of a Subway tour from York University to Union Station. Rob Leth joined the tour and files this report.

2:23
Auto show celebrates a full comeback
Auto show celebrates a full comeback

The Canadian International Show says this is the first year it's seen a full comeback in both visitors and vendors in the pandemic break. David Zura explains.

More Videos