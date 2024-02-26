Political consultant behind fake Biden robocalls says he was trying to highlight a need for AI rules

In this image taken from video, Steve Kramer speaks during an interview on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in Miami. Kramer, the Democratic consultant behind recent robocalls that mimicked President Joe Biden's voice, said he was trying to send a wake up call about artificial intelligence, not influence the New Hampshire primary. Kramer confirmed paying Paul Carpenter, a New Orleans magician, $150 to create a recorded message that was sent to thousands of voters two days before the Jan. 23 primary. (AP Photo)

By Holly Ramer, The Associated Press

Posted February 26, 2024 5:06 pm.

Last Updated February 26, 2024 5:12 pm.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The political consultant behind a robocall that mimicked President Joe Biden’s voice said Monday he was trying to send a wake-up call about the potential malign uses of artificial intelligence, not influence the outcome of last month’s New Hampshire primary.

Steve Kramer, in an interview days after he was publicly identified as the source of the calls, confirmed paying a New Orleans street magician $150 to create a recorded message that was sent to thousands of voters two days before the first-in-the-nation primary on Jan. 23. The messages played a voice similar to Biden’s that used his phrase “What a bunch of malarkey,” and falsely suggested that voting in the primary would preclude voters from casting a ballot in November.

“Maybe I’m a villain today, but I think in the end we get a better country and better democracy because of what I’ve done, deliberately,” Kramer said.

New Hampshire authorities have been investigating the calls as a potential violation of the state’s voter suppression law.

Kramer says he disagrees that his robocall suppressed turnout, noting that Biden won the Democratic primary by a wide margin as a write-in candidate. And though he did some ballot access work for another Democratic presidential hopeful, Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, Kramer said he acted alone to publicize the dangers of artificial intelligence.

While New Hampshire and federal authorities have issued cease and desist orders to two Texas companies involved in transmitting the calls, Kramer said neither of them knew what he was up to.

“Their entities had no idea what I was doing, and I don’t ask permission,” he said. “I let the chips fall where they may.”

Kramer, who owns a firm that specializes in get-out-the-vote projects, has decades of experience working on federal, state and local campaigns, many of them in New York. He said he had grown increasingly concerned since the 2022 midterm elections that campaigns, super PACs and others were poised to use artificial intelligence in harmful ways. Frustrated with the slow pace of regulation at the state and federal level, he said, he made a New Year’s resolution to tackle the issue himself.

“One of the things I said is, I want to make a difference this year,” he said. “By deliberately doing it on Sunday night before the Tuesday primary when even people who aren’t involved in politics are at least casually watching what’s going on … gave me a way to wake up the whole country.”

Kramer said he planned to keep quiet until after last weekend’s South Carolina primary, but the magician he paid, Paul Carpenter, went to NBC News with his story. Carpenter, who specializes in card tricks and illusions, told The Associated Press on Friday that he thought Kramer worked for Biden and was surprised to learn about the criminal investigation.

“I created the gun. I didn’t shoot it,” Carpenter said.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office declined to comment Monday. Kramer declined to say whether he has been contacted by state investigators, but said he has been subpoenaed by the Federal Communications Commission and will cooperate.

The FCC declined to comment Monday about whether it has subpoenaed Kramer and said it is working diligently to combat the harmful misuse of AI.

“I wrestled in college, I’m ready for the fight,” Kramer said. “If they want to throw me in jail, good luck. Good luck, and I meant that.

“If they want to fine me for doing the right thing when they didn’t do the right thing, even though it’s been their job and they went to a fancy law school? Well, you’ve proven a point.”

Sophisticated generative AI tools, such as voice-cloning software and image generators, already are in use in elections in the U.S. and around the world, leading to concerns about the rapid spread of misinformation. Last year, as the U.S. presidential race got underway, several campaign advertisements used AI-generated audio or imagery, and some candidates experimented with using AI chatbots to communicate with voters.

Kramer estimates he spent about $500 to generate $5 million worth of media coverage.

Bipartisan efforts in Congress have sought to regulate AI in political campaigns, but no federal legislation has passed. Since the New Hampshire robocalls, however, the FCC has outlawed robocalls that contain voices generated by artificial intelligence, and major tech companies have signed a pact to adopt precautions voluntarily to prevent AI tools from being used to disrupt elections.

Kramer says he wants to see immediate action across all regulatory bodies and social platforms.

“I could care less if I pick up business or a business leaves me because of this,” he said. “I did the right thing.”

Holly Ramer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole
WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole

An investigation is ongoing after a police cruiser mounted a busy sidewalk and crashed into a light pole in downtown Toronto over the weekend. One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after...

4h ago

Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week
Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week

The GTA is in for another round of weather whiplash this week as warmer than seasonal air returns following a bone-chilling weekend. Toronto is expected to approach record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday...

6h ago

Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M
Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M

The cost of hosting six World Cup matches in Toronto has increased to $380 million from the original $300-million estimate, according to a new report. Toronto is set to co-host the 2026 World Cup at...

2h ago

Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke
Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke

A Mississauga man on a 10-year firearms prohibition and in custody for unrelated criminal offences is facing additional charges in a series of alleged home invasions in Etobicoke, Toronto police said. Authorities...

5h ago

Top Stories

WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole
WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole

An investigation is ongoing after a police cruiser mounted a busy sidewalk and crashed into a light pole in downtown Toronto over the weekend. One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after...

4h ago

Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week
Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week

The GTA is in for another round of weather whiplash this week as warmer than seasonal air returns following a bone-chilling weekend. Toronto is expected to approach record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday...

6h ago

Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M
Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M

The cost of hosting six World Cup matches in Toronto has increased to $380 million from the original $300-million estimate, according to a new report. Toronto is set to co-host the 2026 World Cup at...

2h ago

Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke
Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke

A Mississauga man on a 10-year firearms prohibition and in custody for unrelated criminal offences is facing additional charges in a series of alleged home invasions in Etobicoke, Toronto police said. Authorities...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian

A Toronto police car hopped the curb and crashed into a light pole which crashed down nearly hitting a pedestrian.

4h ago

0:35
York U academic workers set to go on strike
York U academic workers set to go on strike

Thousands of contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University will walk off the job if a new deal isn’t reached with the school’s administration.

3h ago

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.

20h ago

2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.

22h ago

2:12
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC

A series of 11 murals honouring Black Torontonians who have had a positive impact on the City, were unveiled on Saturday as part of a Subway tour from York University to Union Station. Rob Leth joined the tour and files this report.

More Videos