Quebec provincial police arrest 21 allegedly connected to eastern Quebec drug war

Quebec provincial police say they’ve so far arrested 21 people allegedly connected to a war over drug territory in eastern Quebec between a street gang and the Hells Angels.

Sgt. Hélène St-Pierre said more arrests are possible in the crackdown on the running conflict between drug dealers tied to the Hells Angels and the Blood Family Mafia.

Police say the war between the two groups has led to a series of violent incidents, including at least one murder, in the Quebec City area, the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region, the Lower St-Lawrence and the North Shore.

St-Pierre says that among the arrested are eight men and two women between the ages of 21 and 59, all of whom were allegedly involved in a hostage taking on Feb. 19 that led to one person killed and three injured in St-Malachie, Que., south of the provincial capital.

On Sunday, Quebec City police announced the arrests of senior members of the Blood Family Mafia.

Operation Scandaleux began Feb. 23 and involves Quebec provincial police, Quebec City police and other local forces in the eastern part of the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press