Supreme Court takes up regulation of social media platforms in cases from Florida and Texas

The Guardian of Law scuplture is seen at the west entrance of the Supreme Court on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Copyright 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted February 26, 2024 8:54 am.

Last Updated February 26, 2024 8:56 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up challenges to state laws Monday that could affect how Facebook, TikTok, X and other social media platforms regulate content posted by their users. The cases are among several this term in which the justices could set standards for free speech in the digital age.

The court is hearing arguments over laws adopted by Republican-dominated legislatures and signed by Republican governors in Florida and Texas in 2021. While the details vary, both laws aimed to address conservative complaints that the social media companies were liberal-leaning and censored users based on their viewpoints, especially on the political right.

The cases are among several the justices have grappled with over the past year involving social media platforms. Next month, the court will hear an appeal from Louisiana, Missouri and other parties accusing administration officials of pressuring social media companies to silence conservative points of view. Two more cases awaiting decision concern whether public officials can block critics from commenting on their social media accounts, an issue that previously came up in a case involving then-President Donald Trump. The court dismissed the Trump case when his presidential term ended in January 2021.

The Florida and Texas laws were passed in the months following decisions by Facebook and Twitter, now X, to cut Trump off over his posts related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

Trade associations representing the companies sued in federal court, claiming that the laws violate the platforms’ speech rights. One federal appeals struck down Florida’s statute, while another upheld the Texas law.

In a statement when he signed the bill into law, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the measure would be “protection against the Silicon Valley elites.”

When Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Texas law, he said that it was needed to protect free speech in what he termed the new public square. Social media platforms “are a place for healthy public debate where information should be able to flow freely — but there is a dangerous movement by social media companies to silence conservative viewpoints and ideas. That is wrong, and we will not allow it in Texas,“ Abbott said.

But much has changed since then. Elon Musk purchased Twitter and, in addition to changing its name, eliminated teams focused on content moderation, welcomed back many users previously banned for hate speech and used the site to spread conspiracy theories.

The Biden administration is siding with the challengers. Lawyers for Trump have filed a brief in the Florida case urging the court to uphold the state law.

Several academics and privacy advocacy groups told the court that they view the laws at issue in these cases as unconstitutional, but want the justices to preserve governments’ ability to regulate social media companies to some extent.

Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

12h ago

York U academic workers set to walk off the job today
York U academic workers set to walk off the job today

Three-thousand contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University are poised to walk off the job on Monday if a new deal isn't reached with the school's administration. The...

14m ago

Palestinian prime minister submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms
Palestinian prime minister submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms

The Palestinian prime minister announced the resignation of his government on Monday, paving the way for a shake-up in the Palestinian Authority, which the U.S. hopes will eventually take on a role in...

19m ago

Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York
Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York

Toronto police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in stealing packages off porches on multiple occasions. Between Jan. 10, 2023 and Oct. 10, 2023, seven porch thefts were reported...

18h ago

Top Stories

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

12h ago

York U academic workers set to walk off the job today
York U academic workers set to walk off the job today

Three-thousand contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University are poised to walk off the job on Monday if a new deal isn't reached with the school's administration. The...

14m ago

Palestinian prime minister submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms
Palestinian prime minister submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms

The Palestinian prime minister announced the resignation of his government on Monday, paving the way for a shake-up in the Palestinian Authority, which the U.S. hopes will eventually take on a role in...

19m ago

Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York
Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York

Toronto police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in stealing packages off porches on multiple occasions. Between Jan. 10, 2023 and Oct. 10, 2023, seven porch thefts were reported...

18h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.

12h ago

2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.

14h ago

2:12
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC

A series of 11 murals honouring Black Torontonians who have had a positive impact on the City, were unveiled on Saturday as part of a Subway tour from York University to Union Station. Rob Leth joined the tour and files this report.

2:23
Auto show celebrates a full comeback
Auto show celebrates a full comeback

The Canadian International Show says this is the first year it's seen a full comeback in both visitors and vendors in the pandemic break. David Zura explains.

2:05
Big warm-up in store
Big warm-up in store

With March just around the corner, more spring-like temperatures are in the forecast for most of the next week in the GTA and surrounding areas.
More Videos