Tennessee bill addressing fire alarms after Nashville school shooting heads to governor

By Jonathan Mattise, The Associated Press

Posted February 26, 2024 6:41 pm.

Last Updated February 26, 2024 6:42 pm.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have passed a bill requiring that public and private schools determine why a fire alarm went off before evacuating children from classrooms, sending the governor a proposal Monday inspired by a deadly Nashville elementary school shooting.

The state Senate passed the legislation after the House approved it earlier this month, with no one voting against the bill in either chamber. Lawmakers have directly tied the bill to The Covenant School shooting where a shooter killed six people, including three children, last March.

Smoke from the shooter’s weapon triggered the school’s fire alarm, but some students and teachers were unaware what was going on when they heard it. This confusion ultimately led to the death of third-grader William Kinney, who had been designated as line leader for his class that day and was the first to collide with the shooter in a hallway while helping students out of the classroom.

The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who has not vetoed any legislation while in office.

According to the legislation, all public and private schools would be required to develop a policy that would direct school employees how to respond to a fire alarm being activated due to an active shooter. Those plans would need to be ready to be implemented by July 1.

The bill falls within one of the focus areas for the Republican-supermajority Legislature in the wake of the shooting, including school safety resources, mental health and other topics. GOP lawmakers have rebuffed calls to pass stricter gun control measures. Some Republican lawmakers have advocated for further easing of restriction of gun laws.

A group of family members of students at The Covenant School has advocated for the fire alarm bill to pass, in addition to some gun reform measures and other changes.

Jonathan Mattise, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole
WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole

An investigation is ongoing after a police cruiser mounted a busy sidewalk and crashed into a light pole in downtown Toronto over the weekend. One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after...

5h ago

Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week
Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week

The GTA is in for another round of weather whiplash this week as warmer than seasonal air returns following a bone-chilling weekend. Toronto is expected to approach record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday...

7h ago

Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M
Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M

The cost of hosting six World Cup matches in Toronto has increased to $380 million from the original $300-million estimate, according to a new report. Toronto is set to co-host the 2026 World Cup at...

4h ago

Boy, 17, charged after attempted carjacking of victim with child near Yorkdale mall
Boy, 17, charged after attempted carjacking of victim with child near Yorkdale mall

A 17-year-old boy is facing charges and several other suspects remain at large after two violent incidents near Yorkdale Mall. On Friday, February 9, officers were called to the Dufferin Street and...

53m ago

Top Stories

WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole
WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole

An investigation is ongoing after a police cruiser mounted a busy sidewalk and crashed into a light pole in downtown Toronto over the weekend. One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after...

5h ago

Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week
Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week

The GTA is in for another round of weather whiplash this week as warmer than seasonal air returns following a bone-chilling weekend. Toronto is expected to approach record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday...

7h ago

Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M
Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M

The cost of hosting six World Cup matches in Toronto has increased to $380 million from the original $300-million estimate, according to a new report. Toronto is set to co-host the 2026 World Cup at...

4h ago

Boy, 17, charged after attempted carjacking of victim with child near Yorkdale mall
Boy, 17, charged after attempted carjacking of victim with child near Yorkdale mall

A 17-year-old boy is facing charges and several other suspects remain at large after two violent incidents near Yorkdale Mall. On Friday, February 9, officers were called to the Dufferin Street and...

53m ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian

A Toronto police car hopped the curb and crashed into a light pole which crashed down nearly hitting a pedestrian.

5h ago

0:35
York U academic workers set to go on strike
York U academic workers set to go on strike

Thousands of contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University will walk off the job if a new deal isn’t reached with the school’s administration.

5h ago

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.

21h ago

2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.

23h ago

2:12
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC

A series of 11 murals honouring Black Torontonians who have had a positive impact on the City, were unveiled on Saturday as part of a Subway tour from York University to Union Station. Rob Leth joined the tour and files this report.

More Videos