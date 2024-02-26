The Taliban hold another public execution as thousands watch at a stadium in northern Afghanistan

This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)

By Rahim Faiez, The Associated Press

Posted February 26, 2024 4:03 am.

Last Updated February 26, 2024 4:13 am.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban held a public execution on Monday of a man convicted of murder in northern Afghanistan as thousands watched at a sports stadium, the third such death sentence to be carried out in the past five days.

The execution took place in heavy showfall in the city of Shibirghan, the capital of northern Jawzjan province, where the brother of the murdered man shot the convict five times with a rifle, according to an eyewitness . Security around the stadium was tight, said the witness, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.

It was also the fifth public execution since the Taliban seized power of Afghanistan in August 2021 as the U.S. and NATO troops were in the final weeks of their withdrawal from the country after two decades of war.

The development was ominous as the Taliban, despite initial promises of a more moderate rule, began carrying out severe punishments in public — executions, floggings and stonings — shortly after coming to power. The punishments are similar to those under their previous rule of Afghanistan in the late 1990s.

Taliban government officials were not immediately available for comment.

The statement said Monday’s death sentence was carried out following approval by three of the country’s highest courts and the Taliban supreme leader, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada. The executed man, identified as Nazar Mohammad from the district of Bilcheragh in Faryab province, had killed Khal Mohammad, also from Faryab. The killing took place in Jawzjan.

On Thursday in the southeastern Ghazni province, the Taliban executed two men convicted of stabbing their victims to death. Relatives of the victims fired guns at the two men, also at a sports stadium as thousands of people watched.

Separate statements from the Taliban’s supreme court said a man and a woman convicted of adultery were flogged with 35 lashes each in northern Balkh province over the weekend. Two other people were lashed in eastern Laghman province, also over the weekend; they were given each 30 lashes for allegedly committing immoral acts.

The United Nations has strongly criticized the Taliban for carrying out public executions, lashings and stonings since seizing power, and called on the country’s rulers to halt such practices.

Rahim Faiez, The Associated Press

Top Stories

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

8h ago

Toronto artist hopes to lower age of colon cancer screenings after diagnosis
Toronto artist hopes to lower age of colon cancer screenings after diagnosis

When Canadian hip-hop and battle rap pioneer Bishop Brigante was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, the 45-year-old recalls it as one of the scariest experiences of his life. "It was a nightmare. I...

8h ago

York U academic workers set to go on strike Monday
York U academic workers set to go on strike Monday

Three thousand contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University are poised to walk off the job on Monday if a new deal isn't reached with the school's administration. The...

6h ago

Man wanted in assault investigation in East Danforth area
Man wanted in assault investigation in East Danforth area

Toronto police are asking for assistance in locating a man wanted in an assault investigation. It is reported that on Saturday, the suspect and victim got into an argument at the victim's residence...

6h ago

