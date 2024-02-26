Toronto man charged in suspected hate-motivated vandalism

A man from Toronto is facing charges for allegedly spray-painting anti-Semitic symbols on buildings near Liberty Village, police said.

Officers responded to a mischief call around noon on Feb. 23 in the King Street West and Dufferin Street area.

It’s alleged a man vandalized several mixed-use buildings by spray painting anti-Semitic imagery on the property.

Police said the suspect also provided false identification when asked by officers.

On Feb. 24, authorities arrested 35-year-old Michael Park of Toronto. He’s been charged with three counts of mischief under $5,000, obstructing a peace officer and failing to comply with a probation order.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.