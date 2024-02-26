The Big Story

After two years of resistance, is Ukraine losing the war?

Ukrainian soldiers fire towards Russian positions on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on June 24, 2023
Ukrainian soldiers fire towards Russian positions on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted February 26, 2024 7:21 am.

Last Updated February 26, 2024 8:16 am.

In today’s Big Story podcast, recent reports have seen Russian forces make some of their biggest gains into Ukrainian territory in recent weeks, while aid for Ukraine from Western allies has become harder and harder to come by. Does that mean a Russian victory is inevitable? Or does it merely signal a new phase of a conflict that will continue for some time?

Oleksa Drachewych is an assistant professor in the Department of History at Western University and a lecturer in History at King’s University College. “We are at a stage where the decision making being made, not just within Ukraine, not just within Russia, but also internationally with regards to this conflict are having notable consequences,” says Drachewych.  

If Ukraine can’t get help from its allies as it has since Russia’s invasion, what happens to its forces? And what happens to NATO and other allies if Russia is able to scale up its aggression? Two years into this war, so much of the world’s future still hangs in the balance.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
