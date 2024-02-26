After two years of resistance, is Ukraine losing the war?

In today’s Big Story podcast, recent reports have seen Russian forces make some of their biggest gains into Ukrainian territory in recent weeks, while aid for Ukraine from Western allies has become harder and harder to come by. Does that mean a Russian victory is inevitable? Or does it merely signal a new phase of a conflict that will continue for some time?

Oleksa Drachewych is an assistant professor in the Department of History at Western University and a lecturer in History at King’s University College. “We are at a stage where the decision making being made, not just within Ukraine, not just within Russia, but also internationally with regards to this conflict are having notable consequences,” says Drachewych.

If Ukraine can’t get help from its allies as it has since Russia’s invasion, what happens to its forces? And what happens to NATO and other allies if Russia is able to scale up its aggression? Two years into this war, so much of the world’s future still hangs in the balance.