Who is Vadim Krasikov, a Russian jailed in Germany and linked to a possible prisoner exchange?

FILE - A general view shows the courtroom at the beginning of the trial of defendant Vadim K. in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Associates of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 that talks were underway shortly before his death to exchange him for a Russian imprisoned in Germany. That Russian prisoner was Krasikov. (Odd Andersen/Pool Photo via AP, File) AFP or licensors

By Elise Morton, The Associated Press

Posted February 26, 2024 2:16 pm.

Last Updated February 26, 2024 2:26 pm.

Vadim Krasikov’s name has come up several times in recent weeks in relation to prisoner exchanges between Russia and Western countries. Here’s what to know.

Which prisoners’ names have come up?

Associates of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Monday that talks were underway shortly before his death to exchange him for a Russian imprisoned in Germany. That Russian prisoner was Krasikov.

According to Maria Pevchikh, one of Navalny’s closest associates, he and two U.S. citizens held in Russia were to be swapped for Krasikov. Her claims could not be independently confirmed and she did not offer any evidence to back them up.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, implied that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, detained in Russia on espionage charges, could be swapped for Krasikov.

Although Putin did not identify him by name, it is widely understood that the Russian “patriot” he said was serving a life sentence for “liquidating a bandit” in “one of the European capitals” was Krasikov.

What was Krasikov convicted of, and how was Russia involved?

He was serving a life sentence in Germany for the 2019 killing in Berlin of Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili, a 40-year-old Georgian citizen of Chechen descent who had fought Russian troops in Chechnya and later claimed asylum in Germany.

Krasikov was sentenced in 2021. German judges said he acted on the orders of Russian authorities, who gave him a false identity, passport and the resources to carry out the killing. The killing and subsequent sentencing triggered a major diplomatic row between Russia and Germany, including tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions.

Evidence reviewed by the court, including material unearthed by the investigative news site Bellingcat, showed that Krasikov had been employed by a Russian security agency and was likely asked to carry out the hit in 2019, presiding judge Olaf Arnoldi said.

Krasikov and his legal representatives have contested his guilt for the killing and have even disputed his identity. Krasikov said at the start of his trial that he had been misidentified and was born in Russia in 1970, not in Kazakhstan in 1965.

How did Krasikov carry out the killing?

A month before the killing, Arnoldi said, Russian authorities issued Krasikov a fake passport under the alias Vadim Sokolov that he used to travel to Berlin, where he shot the victim repeatedly from behind with a silencer-fitted handgun near Berlin’s Kleiner Tiergarten park.

Witnesses saw the suspect throw a bike, a gun and a long, dark wig into the River Spree nearby and alerted police, who quickly arrested him before he could make off on an electric scooter.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the allegations of Russian involvement in the Berlin killing “absolutely groundless.”

What else do we know about Krasikov?

According to Bellingcat, Krasikov was born in 1965 in what is now Kazakhstan, then part of the Soviet Union. Bellingcat says he worked for the FSB, Russia’s state security service. The Associated Press was unable to confirm these claims.

Krasikov — a twice-married father of three — had no previous convictions, Arnoldi said, but official records showed he had been sought by Russian authorities over the killing of a businessman in Moscow in 2013. The case was dropped in 2015.

Elise Morton, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole
WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole

An investigation is ongoing after a police cruiser mounted a busy sidewalk and crashed into a light pole in downtown Toronto over the weekend. One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after...

57m ago

Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week
Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week

The GTA is in for another round of weather whiplash this week as warmer than seasonal air returns following a bone-chilling weekend. Toronto is expected to approach record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday...

3h ago

Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M
Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M

The cost of hosting six World Cup matches in Toronto has increased to $380 million from the original $300-million estimate, according to a new report. Toronto is set to co-host the 2026 World Cup at...

29m ago

Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke
Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke

A Mississauga man on a 10-year firearms prohibition and in custody for unrelated criminal offences is facing additional charges in a series of alleged home invasions in Etobicoke, Toronto police said. Authorities...

2h ago

Top Stories

WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole
WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole

An investigation is ongoing after a police cruiser mounted a busy sidewalk and crashed into a light pole in downtown Toronto over the weekend. One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after...

57m ago

Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week
Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week

The GTA is in for another round of weather whiplash this week as warmer than seasonal air returns following a bone-chilling weekend. Toronto is expected to approach record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday...

3h ago

Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M
Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M

The cost of hosting six World Cup matches in Toronto has increased to $380 million from the original $300-million estimate, according to a new report. Toronto is set to co-host the 2026 World Cup at...

29m ago

Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke
Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke

A Mississauga man on a 10-year firearms prohibition and in custody for unrelated criminal offences is facing additional charges in a series of alleged home invasions in Etobicoke, Toronto police said. Authorities...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
York U academic workers set to go on strike
York U academic workers set to go on strike

Thousands of contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University will walk off the job if a new deal isn’t reached with the school’s administration.

52m ago

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.

17h ago

2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.

19h ago

2:12
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC

A series of 11 murals honouring Black Torontonians who have had a positive impact on the City, were unveiled on Saturday as part of a Subway tour from York University to Union Station. Rob Leth joined the tour and files this report.

2:23
Auto show celebrates a full comeback
Auto show celebrates a full comeback

The Canadian International Show says this is the first year it's seen a full comeback in both visitors and vendors in the pandemic break. David Zura explains.

More Videos