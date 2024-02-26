With trial starting next month, Manhattan DA asks judge for a gag order in Trump’s hush-money case

Former President Donald Trump leaves Manhattan criminal court, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in New York. A New York judge says Trump's hush-money trial will go ahead as scheduled with jury selection starting on March 25. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

Posted February 26, 2024 2:15 pm.

Last Updated February 26, 2024 2:27 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in Donald Trump’s New York hush-money criminal case asked a judge Monday to impose a gag order on the former president, citing his “long history of making public and inflammatory remarks” about people involved in his legal cases.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office asked that Trump be barred from making or directing others to make public statements about potential witnesses, prospective jurors and members of the prosecution team and their families other than District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Jury selection in the case is scheduled to begin March 25. The judge, Juan Manuel Merchan, didn’t immediately rule. Messages seeking comment were left with Trump’s lawyers.

Trump is already subject to a gag order in his federal case in Washington charging him with scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

That order was initially imposed in October by the judge overseeing the case and largely upheld by a federal appeals panel two months later, though the court did narrow the initial speech restrictions by giving Trump license to criticize the special counsel who brought the case.

