Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M

The cost of hosting six World Cup matches in Toronto has increased to $380 million from the original $300-million estimate, according to a new report.

Toronto is set to co-host the 2026 World Cup at BMO Field, along with the United States and Mexico, which will also see games in Vancouver.

In a report to the Mayor’s Executive Committee this week, officials say with the recent announcement of the match schedule and “as planning requirements become more defined, current projections estimate operating and capital costs incurred locally” will be around $380 million.

The Ontario government has conditionally committed to giving Toronto up to $97 million for the city’s FIFA World Cup hosting duties as long as the federal government matches its contribution.

The city said the Canadian government has committed to supporting them, but specific financial commitments have not been confirmed.

The total net economic activity generated for the city is expected to add $392 million to the GDP for the city, $456 million to the provincial GDP, and tax revenues totalling $118.9 million for Toronto and $138.9 million within Ontario.

There are 16 host cities for the 2026 Canada with two in Canada, three in Mexico and the rest in the U.S. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will host the most with nine.

The 2026 tournament was initially planned for 80 games, with the U.S. expected to host 60 and Canada and the U.S, getting 10 apiece. The group phase was subsequently enlarged, adding an additional 24 games.

Canada will open their tournament at BMO Field on June 12.

The tournament quarterfinals are set for Boston, Kansas City, Los Angeles and Miami with the semifinals in Atlanta and Dallas.

The championship game is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., with the bronze-medal match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.