Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M

bmo field
Toronto FC's BMO Field. (Cole Burston/CP)

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 26, 2024 2:01 pm.

The cost of hosting six World Cup matches in Toronto has increased to $380 million from the original $300-million estimate, according to a new report.

Toronto is set to co-host the 2026 World Cup at BMO Field, along with the United States and Mexico, which will also see games in Vancouver. 

In a report to the Mayor’s Executive Committee this week, officials say with the recent announcement of the match schedule and “as planning requirements become more defined, current projections estimate operating and capital costs incurred locally” will be around $380 million.

The Ontario government has conditionally committed to giving Toronto up to $97 million for the city’s FIFA World Cup hosting duties as long as the federal government matches its contribution.

The city said the Canadian government has committed to supporting them, but specific financial commitments have not been confirmed.

The total net economic activity generated for the city is expected to add $392 million to the GDP for the city, $456 million to the provincial GDP, and tax revenues totalling $118.9 million for Toronto and $138.9 million within Ontario.

There are 16 host cities for the 2026 Canada with two in Canada, three in Mexico and the rest in the U.S. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will host the most with nine.

The 2026 tournament was initially planned for 80 games, with the U.S. expected to host 60 and Canada and the U.S, getting 10 apiece. The group phase was subsequently enlarged, adding an additional 24 games.

Canada will open their tournament at BMO Field on June 12.

The tournament quarterfinals are set for Boston, Kansas City, Los Angeles and Miami with the semifinals in Atlanta and Dallas. 

The championship game is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., with the bronze-medal match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole
WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole

An investigation is ongoing after a police cruiser mounted a busy sidewalk and crashed into a light pole in downtown Toronto over the weekend. One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after...

58m ago

Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week
Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week

The GTA is in for another round of weather whiplash this week as warmer than seasonal air returns following a bone-chilling weekend. Toronto is expected to approach record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday...

3h ago

Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke
Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke

A Mississauga man on a 10-year firearms prohibition and in custody for unrelated criminal offences is facing additional charges in a series of alleged home invasions in Etobicoke, Toronto police said. Authorities...

2h ago

Officer dragged by driver of stolen vehicle during attempted arrest in Milton
Officer dragged by driver of stolen vehicle during attempted arrest in Milton

A police officer was dragged approximately 50 metres during an attempted auto theft in Milton last week, Halton Regional Police said. Officers were called to the Woodward Avenue and Thompson Road North...

1h ago

Top Stories

WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole
WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole

An investigation is ongoing after a police cruiser mounted a busy sidewalk and crashed into a light pole in downtown Toronto over the weekend. One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after...

58m ago

Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week
Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week

The GTA is in for another round of weather whiplash this week as warmer than seasonal air returns following a bone-chilling weekend. Toronto is expected to approach record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday...

3h ago

Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke
Mississauga man charged in series of home invasions across Etobicoke

A Mississauga man on a 10-year firearms prohibition and in custody for unrelated criminal offences is facing additional charges in a series of alleged home invasions in Etobicoke, Toronto police said. Authorities...

2h ago

Officer dragged by driver of stolen vehicle during attempted arrest in Milton
Officer dragged by driver of stolen vehicle during attempted arrest in Milton

A police officer was dragged approximately 50 metres during an attempted auto theft in Milton last week, Halton Regional Police said. Officers were called to the Woodward Avenue and Thompson Road North...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
York U academic workers set to go on strike
York U academic workers set to go on strike

Thousands of contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University will walk off the job if a new deal isn’t reached with the school’s administration.

53m ago

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.

17h ago

2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.

19h ago

2:12
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC

A series of 11 murals honouring Black Torontonians who have had a positive impact on the City, were unveiled on Saturday as part of a Subway tour from York University to Union Station. Rob Leth joined the tour and files this report.

2:23
Auto show celebrates a full comeback
Auto show celebrates a full comeback

The Canadian International Show says this is the first year it's seen a full comeback in both visitors and vendors in the pandemic break. David Zura explains.

More Videos