2 Serbs sentenced over an attack on NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo

By The Associated Press

Posted February 27, 2024 9:59 am.

Last Updated February 27, 2024 10:13 am.

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A Kosovo court on Tuesday sentenced two ethnic Serbs to six-month jail terms for attacking NATO-led peacekeepers a year ago.

But one of them will be released for time served, and the other can avoid jail time if he pays a 6,000 euro ($6,500) fine.

Local media named them as Radosh Petrovic and Dusan Obrenovic, who had attacked KFOR troops in Zvecan, a municipality in Kosovo’s north, where most of the ethnic Serb minority lives.

In May, in a dispute over the validity of local elections in the Serbian minority-dominated part of northern Kosovo, Serbs clashed with security forces, including NATO-led KFOR peacekeepers working there, injuring 93 troops.

In September, a Kosovo police officer and three Serb gunmen were killed in a shootout after about 30 masked men opened fire on a police patrol near the Kosovo village of Banjska.

Serbia doesn’t recognize Kosovo’s formal declaration of independence in 2008. Both countries want to join the European Union, which is mediating a dialogue between the former foes. Brussels has warned both that refusal to compromise jeopardizes their chances of joining the bloc.

In 1999, a 78-day NATO bombing campaign ended a war between Serbian government forces and ethnic Albanian separatists in Kosovo. Serbian forces were pushed out but Belgrade still considers it a Serbian province.

The EU’s brokered negotiations between Serbia and Kosovo to normalize their relations have showed slow progress, while occasional violence has fueled fears of instability in the Balkans as Russia full-scale war rages in Ukraine.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto

Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West, around 4:40...

breaking

2m ago

Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, woman to hospital
Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, woman to hospital

Three people are hurt, including one critically, following an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto's Entertainment District. Emergency crews were called to the Bisha Hotel on Blue Jays Way, just north...

1h ago

Pickup truck crashes on DVP ramp while trying to flee police
Pickup truck crashes on DVP ramp while trying to flee police

A driver is under arrest and police are looking for a passenger after a pickup truck crashed while trying to flee from officers early Tuesday morning. Toronto police tell CityNews officers attempted...

1h ago

Biden signals there could be a truce in Gaza soon but Israel and Hamas indicate no deal is imminent
Biden signals there could be a truce in Gaza soon but Israel and Hamas indicate no deal is imminent

U.S. President Joe Biden signaled that a cease-fire in Gaza could be at hand, saying that Israel has agreed to pause its offensive during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan if a deal is reached...

40m ago

Top Stories

2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto

Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West, around 4:40...

breaking

2m ago

Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, woman to hospital
Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, woman to hospital

Three people are hurt, including one critically, following an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto's Entertainment District. Emergency crews were called to the Bisha Hotel on Blue Jays Way, just north...

1h ago

Pickup truck crashes on DVP ramp while trying to flee police
Pickup truck crashes on DVP ramp while trying to flee police

A driver is under arrest and police are looking for a passenger after a pickup truck crashed while trying to flee from officers early Tuesday morning. Toronto police tell CityNews officers attempted...

1h ago

Biden signals there could be a truce in Gaza soon but Israel and Hamas indicate no deal is imminent
Biden signals there could be a truce in Gaza soon but Israel and Hamas indicate no deal is imminent

U.S. President Joe Biden signaled that a cease-fire in Gaza could be at hand, saying that Israel has agreed to pause its offensive during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan if a deal is reached...

40m ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian

A Toronto police car hopped the curb and crashed into a light pole which crashed down nearly hitting a pedestrian.

21h ago

0:35
York U academic workers set to go on strike
York U academic workers set to go on strike

Thousands of contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University will walk off the job if a new deal isn’t reached with the school’s administration.

20h ago

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.
2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.
2:23
Auto show celebrates a full comeback
Auto show celebrates a full comeback

The Canadian International Show says this is the first year it's seen a full comeback in both visitors and vendors in the pandemic break. David Zura explains.

More Videos