Biden administration taps $366M to fund clean energy for Native American tribes and rural areas

By Sophie Austin, The Associated Press

Posted February 27, 2024 9:04 am.

Last Updated February 27, 2024 9:12 am.

The federal government will fund 17 projects across the U.S. to expand access to renewable energy on Native American reservations and in other rural areas, the Biden administration announced on Tuesday.

The $366 million plan will fund solar, battery storage and hydropower projects in sparsely populated regions where electricity can be costly and unreliable. The money comes from a $1 trillion infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed in 2021.

About a fifth of homes in the Navajo Nation — located in northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah — do not have access to electricity, the U.S. Department of Energy estimates. Nearly a third of homes that have electricity on Native American reservations in the U.S. report monthly outages, according to the Biden administration.

The announcement comes as Native tribes in Nevada and Arizona fight to protect their lands and sacred sites amid the Biden administration’s expansion of renewable energy. It also comes days after federal regulators granted Native American tribes more authority to block hydropower projects on their land.

The Biden administration will only secure funding for the 17 projects after negotiating with project applicants, federal officials said. Officials from the Department of Energy prepared to meet with tribal leaders to discuss clean energy projects at a summit in Southern California.

“President Biden firmly believes that every community should benefit from the nation’s historic transition to a clean energy future, especially those in rural and remote areas,” U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

The projects span across 20 states and involve 30 tribes. They include $30 million to provide energy derived from plants to wildfire-prone communities in the Sierra Nevada mountains in California and $32 million to build solar and hydropower to a Native American tribe in Washington state.

Another $27 million will go toward constructing a hydroelectric plant to serve a tribal village in Alaska, while $57 million will provide solar power and storage for health centers in rural parts of the Southeast, including in Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.

___

Austin is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Austin on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter: @sophieadanna

Sophie Austin, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto

Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West, around 4:40...

breaking

4m ago

Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, woman to hospital
Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, woman to hospital

Three people are hurt, including one critically, following an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto's Entertainment District. Emergency crews were called to the Bisha Hotel on Blue Jays Way, just north...

1h ago

Pickup truck crashes on DVP ramp while trying to flee police
Pickup truck crashes on DVP ramp while trying to flee police

A driver is under arrest and police are looking for a passenger after a pickup truck crashed while trying to flee from officers early Tuesday morning. Toronto police tell CityNews officers attempted...

1h ago

Biden signals there could be a truce in Gaza soon but Israel and Hamas indicate no deal is imminent
Biden signals there could be a truce in Gaza soon but Israel and Hamas indicate no deal is imminent

U.S. President Joe Biden signaled that a cease-fire in Gaza could be at hand, saying that Israel has agreed to pause its offensive during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan if a deal is reached...

42m ago

Top Stories

2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto

Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West, around 4:40...

breaking

4m ago

Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, woman to hospital
Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, woman to hospital

Three people are hurt, including one critically, following an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto's Entertainment District. Emergency crews were called to the Bisha Hotel on Blue Jays Way, just north...

1h ago

Pickup truck crashes on DVP ramp while trying to flee police
Pickup truck crashes on DVP ramp while trying to flee police

A driver is under arrest and police are looking for a passenger after a pickup truck crashed while trying to flee from officers early Tuesday morning. Toronto police tell CityNews officers attempted...

1h ago

Biden signals there could be a truce in Gaza soon but Israel and Hamas indicate no deal is imminent
Biden signals there could be a truce in Gaza soon but Israel and Hamas indicate no deal is imminent

U.S. President Joe Biden signaled that a cease-fire in Gaza could be at hand, saying that Israel has agreed to pause its offensive during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan if a deal is reached...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian

A Toronto police car hopped the curb and crashed into a light pole which crashed down nearly hitting a pedestrian.

21h ago

0:35
York U academic workers set to go on strike
York U academic workers set to go on strike

Thousands of contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University will walk off the job if a new deal isn’t reached with the school’s administration.

20h ago

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.
2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.
2:23
Auto show celebrates a full comeback
Auto show celebrates a full comeback

The Canadian International Show says this is the first year it's seen a full comeback in both visitors and vendors in the pandemic break. David Zura explains.

More Videos