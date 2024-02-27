The Big Story
A father’s fall takes us inside a broken health-care system
Posted February 27, 2024 7:31 am.
Last Updated February 27, 2024 7:32 am.
In today’s The Big Story podcast, Elizabeth Payne is a long-time health reporter. She knows the ins and outs of Canada’s health-care system — its triumphs and tragedies. At least, intellectually.
But when her father suffered a fall that brought him first to the emergency room, and then deeper and deeper into an overcrowded, short-staffed system that failed him even as it tried its best, she got a different kind of look at what’s wrong, and what it means for every senior who might suffer an extremely common accident.
Elizabeth Payne is a health reporter for the Ottawa Citizen (You can read Elizabeth’s detailed chronicle of her father’s experience here.) “It’s not a unique story, it is almost an everyday story, but I’m a journalist so I could see it through that lens and tell it,” said Payne.You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.