A father’s fall takes us inside a broken health-care system

In today’s The Big Story podcast, Elizabeth Payne is a long-time health reporter. She knows the ins and outs of Canada’s health-care system — its triumphs and tragedies. At least, intellectually.

But when her father suffered a fall that brought him first to the emergency room, and then deeper and deeper into an overcrowded, short-staffed system that failed him even as it tried its best, she got a different kind of look at what’s wrong, and what it means for every senior who might suffer an extremely common accident.

Elizabeth Payne is a health reporter for the Ottawa Citizen (You can read Elizabeth’s detailed chronicle of her father’s experience here.) “It’s not a unique story, it is almost an everyday story, but I’m a journalist so I could see it through that lens and tell it,” said Payne.