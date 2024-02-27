The Big Story

A father’s fall takes us inside a broken health-care system

hospital
File photo of a hospital.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted February 27, 2024 7:31 am.

Last Updated February 27, 2024 7:32 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, Elizabeth Payne is a long-time health reporter. She knows the ins and outs of Canada’s health-care system — its triumphs and tragedies. At least, intellectually.

But when her father suffered a fall that brought him first to the emergency room, and then deeper and deeper into an overcrowded, short-staffed system that failed him even as it tried its best, she got a different kind of look at what’s wrong, and what it means for every senior who might suffer an extremely common accident.

Elizabeth Payne is a health reporter for the Ottawa Citizen (You can read Elizabeth’s detailed chronicle of her father’s experience here.) “It’s not a unique story, it is almost an everyday story, but I’m a journalist so I could see it through that lens and tell it,” said Payne.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto

Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West, around 4:40...

breaking

19m ago

Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, woman to hospital
Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, woman to hospital

Three people are hurt, including one critically, following an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto's Entertainment District. Emergency crews were called to the Bisha Hotel on Blue Jays Way, just north...

6m ago

Pickup truck crashes on DVP ramp while trying to flee police
Pickup truck crashes on DVP ramp while trying to flee police

A driver is under arrest and police are looking for a passenger after a pickup truck crashed while trying to flee from officers early Tuesday morning. Toronto police tell CityNews officers attempted...

1m ago

Biden signals there could be a truce in Gaza soon but Israel and Hamas indicate no deal is imminent
Biden signals there could be a truce in Gaza soon but Israel and Hamas indicate no deal is imminent

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden signaled that a cease-fire in Gaza could be at hand, saying that Israel has agreed to pause its offensive during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan if...

22m ago

0:36
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian

A Toronto police car hopped the curb and crashed into a light pole which crashed down nearly hitting a pedestrian.

19h ago

0:35
York U academic workers set to go on strike
York U academic workers set to go on strike

Thousands of contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University will walk off the job if a new deal isn’t reached with the school’s administration.

19h ago

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.
5:49
Industry shifts as demand stalls for electric vehicles
Industry shifts as demand stalls for electric vehicles

A pair of industry experts tell CityNews that Canada's automotive sector will survive the early ups and downs of a transition to electric vehicles. David Zura explains and hears what major gap in the domestic supply chain still remains.

2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.
