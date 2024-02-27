Czech, Polish leaders say they’re united in their support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia

From left, Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, Prime Minsiter of Poland Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of Czech Republic Petr Fiala, and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban pose for a photo during their V4 meeting in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Karel Janicek, The Associated Press

Posted February 27, 2024 6:34 am.

Last Updated February 27, 2024 6:42 am.

PRAGUE (AP) — The prime ministers of Czech Republic and Poland said Tuesday their countries are united in their support for Ukraine and pledged to look for ways to increase their help in its fight against Russian military aggression.

“I’m glad that we absolutely share the same view of Ukraine, the Russian aggression and what we need to do,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said at a joint news conference with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk.

“We know who’s the aggressor, we know who’s the victim,” Fiala said. “We’re clearly ready to strongly support Ukraine and to look for all possible ways of further boosting our support.”

Tusk said it is important “that in this region, quite complicated recently, there are two capital cities that speak in one voice practically on all issues. On Ukraine, on Russia’s aggression, on the responsibility for this tragedy, we have been speaking in one voice since the beginning of this conflict.”

Poland says it is ready to contribute to a Czech plan to acquire ammunition that Ukraine badly needs from third countries outside the European Union.

Fiala and Tusk spoke ahead of a meeting in Prague later Tuesday with their counterparts from Hungary and Slovakia, Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico, whose views of the war in Ukraine differ sharply from theirs.

The four countries form an informal grouping within the EU known as the Visegrad Four.

Slovakia and Hungary have refused to give Ukraine arms and ammunition.

Fico, a leftist populist, has repeatedly said the West’s approach to the war is “an absolute failure.”

Orbán, a right-wing populist, has forged close ties with Russia.

Fico has repeated Russia’s narrative about the causes of the Ukraine war, including Putin’s unsupported claim that the current Ukrainian government runs a Nazi state from which ethnic Russians living in the country’s east needed protection.

He also opposes EU sanctions on Russia and wants to block Ukraine from joining NATO. He said no amount of Western weapons for Ukraine would change the course of the war.

Fiala and Tusk also welcomed Monday’s vote in Hungary’s parliament to ratify Sweden’s bid to join NATO, ending more than 18 months of delays that frustrated the alliance as it sought to expand in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

___

Associated Press wrtier Monika Scislowska in Warsaw contributed to this report.

Karel Janicek, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 men hurt, 1 critically, after early morning shooting in Toronto's northwest
2 men hurt, 1 critically, after early morning shooting in Toronto's northwest

Two men are injured, including one critically, after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue...

breaking

1h ago

Shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends three to hospital
Shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends three to hospital

Three people are hurt, including one critically, and police are investigating after an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto's Entertainment District. Emergency crews were called to the Bisha Hotel...

breaking

27m ago

Pickup truck crashes on DVP ramp while trying to flee police
Pickup truck crashes on DVP ramp while trying to flee police

A driver is under arrest and police are looking for a passenger after a pickup truck crashed while trying to flee from officers early Tuesday morning. Toronto police tell CityNews officers attempted...

5m ago

Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A cyclist has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Monday night. Emergency crews were called to the Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue area at around 5:34 p.m. The injured cyclist,...

8h ago

Top Stories

2 men hurt, 1 critically, after early morning shooting in Toronto's northwest
2 men hurt, 1 critically, after early morning shooting in Toronto's northwest

Two men are injured, including one critically, after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue...

breaking

1h ago

Shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends three to hospital
Shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends three to hospital

Three people are hurt, including one critically, and police are investigating after an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto's Entertainment District. Emergency crews were called to the Bisha Hotel...

breaking

27m ago

Pickup truck crashes on DVP ramp while trying to flee police
Pickup truck crashes on DVP ramp while trying to flee police

A driver is under arrest and police are looking for a passenger after a pickup truck crashed while trying to flee from officers early Tuesday morning. Toronto police tell CityNews officers attempted...

5m ago

Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A cyclist has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Monday night. Emergency crews were called to the Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue area at around 5:34 p.m. The injured cyclist,...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian

A Toronto police car hopped the curb and crashed into a light pole which crashed down nearly hitting a pedestrian.

18h ago

0:35
York U academic workers set to go on strike
York U academic workers set to go on strike

Thousands of contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University will walk off the job if a new deal isn’t reached with the school’s administration.

17h ago

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.
5:49
Industry shifts as demand stalls for electric vehicles
Industry shifts as demand stalls for electric vehicles

A pair of industry experts tell CityNews that Canada's automotive sector will survive the early ups and downs of a transition to electric vehicles. David Zura explains and hears what major gap in the domestic supply chain still remains.

2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.
More Videos