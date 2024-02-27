D-Day vets in Britain honor comrades as 13 names are added to a memorial

D-Day veterans Stan Ford, left, and John Roberts after receiving their memorial plaques in front of the Normandy Memorial Wall in Portsmouth, England, Tuesday Feb. 27, 2024. With medals pinned to their chests, the two D-Day veterans proudly represented their comrades as 13 new names were added to the memorial wall in southern England that honors those who took part in the Normandy landings. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) PA

By Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Posted February 27, 2024 12:40 pm.

Last Updated February 27, 2024 12:42 pm.

LONDON (AP) — With medals pinned to their chests, two D-Day veterans proudly represented their comrades as 13 new names were added Tuesday to a memorial wall in southern England that honors those who took part in the Normandy landings.

British veterans Stan Ford and John Roberts and 11 others were added to the Normandy Memorial Wall at the D-Day Story Museum prior to an event marking 100 days until the 80th anniversary of the start of the invasion that ultimately ended World War II in Europe. The June 6 event promises to be one of the last big commemorations, because so few of the 850,000 troops who took part remain.

Ford served on HMS Fratton, which took part in the invasion and was sunk off the Normandy coast in August 1944. He wants to be there to honor those who are gone — to remind people that victory cost the world plenty.

“I hope the young people will hear of the exploits, take it on board and see that it doesn’t happen again,” the 98-year-old said. “I survived and there are 31 reasons why I keep going back to Normandy, and that’s the 31 guys that never made it.”

The sentiment was echoed by Roberts, 99, who joined the Royal Navy at the age of 13 and served until 1978 having reached the rank of rear admiral. On D-Day, he served on the HMS Serapis, which was at the front of the convoy that arrived at Sword Beach at 7:30 a.m.

“It’s more important every year because there will be less and less veterans alive still. I’ll be 100 by then, but in 10 years’ time there will be no veterans left and I think it’s important to go on,’’ he said. “I enjoy it because I’m so pleased it’s remembered.”

Thousands of members of the public will join D-Day veterans, personnel from the Armed Forces and local officials in June for events commemorating the landings. Personal stories of the veterans are to be the heart of the event, which will also feature military musicians, a flyover by the Royal Air Force and tributes from special guests.

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road...

45m ago

Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida
Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson will be away from the team after his four-year-old son was struck by a vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in Clearwater, Fla. Blue Jays manager John Schneider...

54m ago

Man arrested after exposing himself, touching female passenger on GO Transit bus: police
Man arrested after exposing himself, touching female passenger on GO Transit bus: police

A man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself and committing an indecent act while touching a female passenger on a GO Transit bus. Halton police say the incident happened around 12:45 p.m....

54m ago

Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, 1 woman to hospital
Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, 1 woman to hospital

Three people were injured, including one critically, following an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto's Entertainment District. Emergency crews were called to the Bisha Hotel on Blue Jays Way, just...

updated

2h ago

Top Stories

2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road...

45m ago

Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida
Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson will be away from the team after his four-year-old son was struck by a vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in Clearwater, Fla. Blue Jays manager John Schneider...

54m ago

Man arrested after exposing himself, touching female passenger on GO Transit bus: police
Man arrested after exposing himself, touching female passenger on GO Transit bus: police

A man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself and committing an indecent act while touching a female passenger on a GO Transit bus. Halton police say the incident happened around 12:45 p.m....

54m ago

Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, 1 woman to hospital
Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, 1 woman to hospital

Three people were injured, including one critically, following an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto's Entertainment District. Emergency crews were called to the Bisha Hotel on Blue Jays Way, just...

updated

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian

A Toronto police car hopped the curb and crashed into a light pole which crashed down nearly hitting a pedestrian.
0:35
York U academic workers set to go on strike
York U academic workers set to go on strike

Thousands of contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University will walk off the job if a new deal isn’t reached with the school’s administration.

23h ago

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.
2:28
Potential thunderstorms on Tuesday
Potential thunderstorms on Tuesday

Temperatures will see swings as big as 20 degrees, but most temperatures are spring-like for the next 7 days in Toronto and surrounding areas.
2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.
More Videos