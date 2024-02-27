Donna Summer estate sues Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, saying they illegally used ‘I Feel Love’

FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, apologized to the Jewish community in an Instagram post written in Hebrew on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions,” Ye wrote. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) 2020 Invision

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted February 27, 2024 7:46 pm.

Last Updated February 27, 2024 8:09 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The estate of Donna Summer sued Ye and Ty Dolla $ign on Tuesday for what its attorneys say is the “shamelessly” illegal use of her 1977 song “I Feel Love” in their collaboration “Good (Don’t Die).”

The copyright infringement lawsuit was filed in federal court in Los Angeles by Summer’s husband Bruce Sudano in his capacity as executor of the estate of the singer-songwriter and “Disco Queen,” who died in 2012.

The suit alleges that when representatives of Ye, formerly Kanye West, sought permission for use of the song they were rejected because the Summer estate “wanted no association with West’s controversial history.”

The suit contends that the album instead “shamelessly” includes re-recorded parts of the song that were “instantly recognizable.”

“In the face of this rejection,” the suit says, “defendants arrogantly and unilaterally decided they would simply steal ‘I Feel Love’ and use it without permission.”

An email seeking comment from representatives for Ye was not immediately returned.

“I Feel Love,” co-written by Summer, Giorgio Moroder and Pete Bellotte, is a hugely influential track off Summer’s album “I Remember Yesterday” that is considered one of the first instances of electronic dance music. The concept album had songs representing different decades. “I Feel Love,” with Summer’s ecstatic moans and minimalist lyrics, was meant to represent the future.

“Good (Don’t Die)” was released February 10 on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s collaborative album, “About Vultures 1.” The lawsuit names as defendants both artists and Ye’s record label Yeezy.

The estate first publicly alleged the copyright violation in an Instagram post on the official Summer account on the day of the album’s release.

It seeks a judge’s injunction stopping any further circulation of the song, and money damages to be determined at trial.

The song does not currently appear on the version of the album available on Spotify and other streaming services.

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that is expected to remain in effect through Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures...

1h ago

Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity
Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity

A second Toronto police officer had admitted to misconduct after a university student was thrown to the ground and tasered five times in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. In the summer of...

3h ago

Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida
Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson will be away from the team after his four-year-old son was struck by a vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in Clearwater, Fla. Blue Jays manager John Schneider...

4h ago

2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road...

8h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that is expected to remain in effect through Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures...

1h ago

Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity
Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity

A second Toronto police officer had admitted to misconduct after a university student was thrown to the ground and tasered five times in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. In the summer of...

3h ago

Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida
Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson will be away from the team after his four-year-old son was struck by a vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in Clearwater, Fla. Blue Jays manager John Schneider...

4h ago

2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
A brief return of winter on the way
A brief return of winter on the way

The mild weather will step aside for a brief blast of winter cold. Natasha Ramsahai with how cold it will get and how long it will last.

1h ago

4:00
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting
Two men killed in northwest Toronto shooting

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood. Faiza Amin speaks to one witness following the incident that has rattled an entire community.

7h ago

0:48
WATCH: Aborted plane landed amid fierce winds at Heathrow
WATCH: Aborted plane landed amid fierce winds at Heathrow

A plane arriving at London's Heathrow Airport was forced into an aborted landing after struggling with heavy crosswinds on Monday. The aircraft appeared unsteady as it approached the tarmac and briefly touched down before taking off again.

7h ago

2:38
Temperature roller coaster continues
Temperature roller coaster continues

The wild temperature swings continue. Natasha Ramsahai with the highs and lows in her seven-day forecast.

2:56
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes
Business Report: Adidas trying to sell remaining Yeezy shoes

Adidas is trying to get rid of its remaining Kayne West merchandise. Plus, the bubble bursts on the moon mission's financial windfall, and one fast food chain is bucking the slumping sales trend. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos