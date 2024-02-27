Double shooting in downtown Toronto sends two to hospital

Two people are hurt and police are investigating after an overnight double shooting in downtown Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to Blue Jays Way just north of Wellington Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics tell CityNews two people were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries.

Police say the shooting happened outside. A blue Kia sedan could be seen on the street with shattered drivers side windows and shell casings all over the road.

A blue Kia Forte with shattered drivers side windows at the scene of a downtown Toronto shooting on Feb. 27, 2024. CityNews/Bertram Dandy

There is no word on any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. More to come.