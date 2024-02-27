breaking

Double shooting in downtown Toronto sends two to hospital

Downtown Toronto shooting
Toronto police investigating a double shooting in downtown Toronto on Feb. 27, 2024 that sent two people to hospital. CityNews/Bertram Dandy

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 27, 2024 5:43 am.

Two people are hurt and police are investigating after an overnight double shooting in downtown Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to Blue Jays Way just north of Wellington Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics tell CityNews two people were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries.

Police say the shooting happened outside. A blue Kia sedan could be seen on the street with shattered drivers side windows and shell casings all over the road.

A blue Kia Forte with shattered drivers side windows at the scene of a downtown Toronto shooting on Feb. 27, 2024. CityNews/Bertram Dandy

There is no word on any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. More to come.

Top Stories

WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole
WATCH: Police cruiser mounts busy downtown sidewalk, crashes into light pole

An investigation is ongoing after a police cruiser mounted a busy sidewalk and crashed into a light pole in downtown Toronto over the weekend. One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after...

16h ago

Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week
Warm weather rebound for GTA will see near record-setting temps this week

The GTA is in for another round of weather whiplash this week as warmer than seasonal air returns following a bone-chilling weekend. Toronto is expected to approach record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday...

10h ago

Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M
Costs of hosting World Cup matches in Toronto rises to $380M

The cost of hosting six World Cup matches in Toronto has increased to $380 million from the original $300-million estimate, according to a new report. Toronto is set to co-host the 2026 World Cup at...

14h ago

Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A cyclist has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Monday night. Emergency crews were called to the Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue area at around 5:34 p.m. The injured cyclist,...

7h ago

