Pickup truck crashes on DVP ramp while trying to flee police

A driver is under arrest and police are looking for a passenger after a pickup truck crashed while trying to flee from officers early Tuesday morning.

Toronto police tell CityNews officers attempted to stop a vehicle with New York license plates on the Don Valley Parkway around 3:20 a.m.

The driver refused to stop and the vehicle crashed into a guardrail on the northbound DVP ramp to southbound Don Mills Road after a brief pursuit.

Images from the scene show a white pickup truck stuck in the guardrail on the ramp.

A female driver got out and tried to run away on foot but was chased down by officers and arrested at the scene. She was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A male passenger also ran away and has not been found. The police canine unit has been searching the area for the missing suspect.

Police could not confirm why officers were stopping the vehicle, only saying it was part of a criminal investigation.

The northbound DVP ramp to Don Mills was closed for several hours but reopened just after 7 a.m.