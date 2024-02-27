Pickup truck crashes on DVP ramp while trying to flee police

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 27, 2024 6:28 am.

Last Updated February 27, 2024 7:13 am.

A driver is under arrest and police are looking for a passenger after a pickup truck crashed while trying to flee from officers early Tuesday morning.

Toronto police tell CityNews officers attempted to stop a vehicle with New York license plates on the Don Valley Parkway around 3:20 a.m.

The driver refused to stop and the vehicle crashed into a guardrail on the northbound DVP ramp to southbound Don Mills Road after a brief pursuit.

Images from the scene show a white pickup truck stuck in the guardrail on the ramp.

A female driver got out and tried to run away on foot but was chased down by officers and arrested at the scene. She was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A male passenger also ran away and has not been found. The police canine unit has been searching the area for the missing suspect.

Police could not confirm why officers were stopping the vehicle, only saying it was part of a criminal investigation.

The northbound DVP ramp to Don Mills was closed for several hours but reopened just after 7 a.m.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 men hurt, 1 critically, after early morning shooting in Toronto's northwest
2 men hurt, 1 critically, after early morning shooting in Toronto's northwest

Two men are injured, including one critically, after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue...

breaking

1h ago

Shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends three to hospital
Shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends three to hospital

Three people are hurt, including one critically, and police are investigating after an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto's Entertainment District. Emergency crews were called to the Bisha Hotel...

breaking

29m ago

Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A cyclist has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Monday night. Emergency crews were called to the Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue area at around 5:34 p.m. The injured cyclist,...

8h ago

Boy, 17, charged after attempted carjacking of victim with child near Yorkdale mall
Boy, 17, charged after attempted carjacking of victim with child near Yorkdale mall

A 17-year-old boy is facing charges and several other suspects remain at large after two violent incidents near Yorkdale Mall. On Friday, February 9, officers were called to the Dufferin Street and...

13h ago

Top Stories

2 men hurt, 1 critically, after early morning shooting in Toronto's northwest
2 men hurt, 1 critically, after early morning shooting in Toronto's northwest

Two men are injured, including one critically, after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue...

breaking

1h ago

Shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends three to hospital
Shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends three to hospital

Three people are hurt, including one critically, and police are investigating after an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto's Entertainment District. Emergency crews were called to the Bisha Hotel...

breaking

29m ago

Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A cyclist has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Monday night. Emergency crews were called to the Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue area at around 5:34 p.m. The injured cyclist,...

8h ago

Boy, 17, charged after attempted carjacking of victim with child near Yorkdale mall
Boy, 17, charged after attempted carjacking of victim with child near Yorkdale mall

A 17-year-old boy is facing charges and several other suspects remain at large after two violent incidents near Yorkdale Mall. On Friday, February 9, officers were called to the Dufferin Street and...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian
ON CAM: Toronto police car crashes into light pole, narrowly injuring pedestrian

A Toronto police car hopped the curb and crashed into a light pole which crashed down nearly hitting a pedestrian.

18h ago

0:35
York U academic workers set to go on strike
York U academic workers set to go on strike

Thousands of contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University will walk off the job if a new deal isn’t reached with the school’s administration.

17h ago

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.
5:49
Industry shifts as demand stalls for electric vehicles
Industry shifts as demand stalls for electric vehicles

A pair of industry experts tell CityNews that Canada's automotive sector will survive the early ups and downs of a transition to electric vehicles. David Zura explains and hears what major gap in the domestic supply chain still remains.

2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.
More Videos