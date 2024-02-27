Georgia Senate seeks to let voters decide sports betting in November

State senators vote on SR 579, a resolution proposing an amendment to the Georgia Constitution to allow sports betting in the state, at the Senate in the Capitol in Atlanta, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The resolution passed. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) 2023 Atlanta Journal Constitution

By Jeff Amy, The Associated Press

Posted February 27, 2024 4:00 pm.

Last Updated February 27, 2024 4:12 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgians could get a chance in November to vote on authorizing sports gambling after senators on Tuesday approved a state constitutional amendment.

It’s a big step forward for those who want Georgians to be able to bet on pro and college sports after years of being stymied in the Senate. But the measure still has a long way to go, and would require two-thirds approval in the state House before it would go to the ballot.

The Senate voted 41-12 for Senate Resolution 579. It would designate 80% of taxes from sports betting to prekindergarten programs, and then to college scholarships once prekindergarten programs are fully funded. Another 15% of proceeds would go to aiding people with gambling problems, while the remaining 5% would create a fund for Georgia to recruit and fund major sports events.

Some supporters have sought to legalize sports gambling as part of the state lottery without a constitutional amendment. But Republican state Sen. Bill Cowsert of Athens has long said he wants voters to get a say, arguing that when Georgia voters authorized the lottery in 1992, they didn’t believe they were approving sports betting.

“I think it’s the politically appropriate thing to do when we make this type of major policy shift in our state,” Cowsert said. “This is to give voters the opportunity to speak on the issue.”

Sen. Marty Harbin, a Tyrone Republican, said it was a mistake to send sports gambling to the ballot, warning that it’s a ruinously addictive form of gambling.

“The people who vote for the constitutional amendment will not have the knowledge and information that you and I have,” Harbin said.

He said the more than $100 million a year in tax money that sports gambling might raise isn’t worth the problems it would cause, especially when Georgia’s budget is currently flush.

“We have the money,” Harbin said. “We have the No. 1 state to do business in. We have a state that is prosperous.”

The measure passed with relatively little debate after the Senate earlier this year passed a bill that would set up a structure for sports betting as long as a constitutional amendment passes. That measure, though, won only 34 votes, leaving in question whether an amendment could clear the required two-thirds threshold in the Senate.

Nationwide, 38 states allow sports betting. Some states allow only in-person bets, although most allow electronic betting from anywhere. Georgia’s earlier bill would take 20% of proceeds in taxes, after winnings are paid to gamblers. Nationwide, tax rates are set at anywhere from 6.75% in Iowa to 51% in Rhode Island and New York.

Lawmakers continue to maneuver over gambling though, with supporters of casinos and betting on horse racing seeking to push their causes forward by linking them to sports betting. Sen. Carden Summers, a Cordele Republican, for example, argued to other senators Tuesday that lawmakers should give voters a chance to remove all prohibitions on gambling from the state constitution, not just the prohibition on sports betting. That would clear the way for casinos, which Summers favors.

That maneuvering, along with Democrats’ unwillingness to provide needed votes in the face of moral opposition to gambling from some Republicans, has killed efforts in previous years.

Senate Minority Gloria Butler, a Stone Mountain Democrat, said her party agreed to go along with the plan this time in part because it prioritizes money for prekindergarten. Butler, for example, said she’d like to see the state expand its program to cover more 3-year-olds, in addition to 4-year-olds.

“Why not start at 3 years old?” Butler asked.

Jeff Amy, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that is expected to remain in effect through Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures...

18m ago

2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road...

3h ago

Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida
Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson will be away from the team after his four-year-old son was struck by a vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in Clearwater, Fla. Blue Jays manager John Schneider...

3m ago

Man arrested after exposing himself, touching female passenger on GO Transit bus: police
Man arrested after exposing himself, touching female passenger on GO Transit bus: police

A man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself and committing an indecent act while touching a female passenger on a GO Transit bus. Halton police say the incident happened around 12:45 p.m....

3h ago

