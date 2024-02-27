Indiana man gets 195-year sentence for 2021 killing of a woman, her young daughter and fiancé

By The Associated Press

Posted February 27, 2024 1:52 pm.

Last Updated February 27, 2024 1:56 pm.

PERU, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man convicted in the fatal 2021 shootings of a woman, her young daughter and her fiancé has been sentenced to 195 years in prison.

A Miami County judge sentenced Mitchell Page, 27, of Brookston last week to the maximum 65 years for each of three murder counts he was convicted of, with those sentences to be served consecutively.

Page, who did not speak or provide a statement during his sentencing, plans to appeal the length of his sentence, the Kokomo Tribune reported.

A jury convicted Page in January in the May 2021 slayings of Jessica Sizemore, 26, Rae’Lynn Sizemore, 4, and Jessiah Hall, 37. The three were killed in their home at a mobile home community in Peru, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

Police said each of the deceased appeared to have been shot in the head a few days prior to being found.

When officers entered the home, they found three victims’ bodies as well as 2-year-old boy who was dirty and wearing a heavily soiled diaper. The toddler was treated and released from a local hospital.

Page was arrested by police in Lafayette two days after the bodies were discovered.

After his arrest, police said that Page and Jessica Sizemore had a child together.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road...

2h ago

Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida
Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson will be away from the team after his four-year-old son was struck by a vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in Clearwater, Fla. Blue Jays manager John Schneider...

2h ago

Man arrested after exposing himself, touching female passenger on GO Transit bus: police
Man arrested after exposing himself, touching female passenger on GO Transit bus: police

A man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself and committing an indecent act while touching a female passenger on a GO Transit bus. Halton police say the incident happened around 12:45 p.m....

2h ago

Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, 1 woman to hospital
Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, 1 woman to hospital

Three people were injured, including one critically, following an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto's Entertainment District. Emergency crews were called to the Bisha Hotel on Blue Jays Way, just...

1h ago

